Experience Notez&Flow with Keenan Shotwell & Friends On Love Day

Live Entertainment Lovers Can Come Have A Good Time Valentine's Day at Notez&Flow Producer, Songwriter & Musician Keenan Shotwell is the mastermind behind the Notez&Flow entertainment series.

Notez&Flow: The Love Edition features Keenan Shotwell & friends during an epic Valentine's Day event in Memphis, TN. Tickets are on sale now!

Myself, along with some other amazing artists, will celebrate love in our own way. This is a Valentine’s Day event to remember with great music, laughter, food, and fun!” — Keenan Shotwell

MEMPHIS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Those seeking to enjoy live musical entertainment on February 14th can join Notez&Flow: The Love Edition at Memphis Botanic Gardens. This vibrant evening of exceptional talent will be led by producer/songwriter/musician Keenan Shotwell and feature popular vocalists Karen Brown, J. Buck, and comedian Memphis Will. DJ Tim Bachus will keep the party going before, during, and after the show. Memphis Botanic Garden is located at 750 Cherry Rd. The show will begin at 7 p.m.

This collage of entertainment also includes a live band and a delicious sit-down dinner. This is the third event in the Notez&Flow series. Notez&Flow was created by Shotwell in 2022 and features various forms of local talent from some of the hottest artists Memphis has to offer. It’s a combination of music, art, culture, and heritage anyone can enjoy. Keenan said he decided to do a Valentine’s event because he wanted to provide people with an affordable all-inclusive experience to celebrate the day dedicated to love.

“Music has always provided the theme or background for love. Every emotion you feel from the start of a love experience until the end can be found in a song. Myself, along with some other amazing artists, will celebrate love in our own way. This is a Valentine’s Day event to remember with great music, laughter, food, fun, and plenty of interactive elements for people to enjoy,” said Keenan.

To learn more about Notez&Flow: The Love Edition and purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/NotezAndFlow.

About Keenan Shotwell

Keenan Shotwell is a native Memphian and believes in the power of music to make people realize and celebrate all that they have in common with other people. He began playing music at a young age and practiced music at the Jackson Studios during the early 90s. Keenan mastered the piano and organ while a student at the University of Memphis. As his skills grew and his talent flourished, he began making a name for himself as a captivating musician in his hometown. The music he creates does not stick to any one genre. Instead, he prefers to make songs that bridge the gap between different styles, making for a more enriching experience. He is a two-time winner of the “Verizon Wireless How Sweet the Sound” competition and has shared the stage with renowned artists such as Melba Moore, DeDe Bridgewater, Bebe Winans, Karen Clark Sheard, Oleta Adams, Tye Tribbett, and Kurt Whalum. His music was also featured in the 2010 film The Grace Card. Check out Keenan’s latest single “Touch the Sky” with Memphis favorite Jerome Chism.