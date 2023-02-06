NHSaves ButtonUP Workshop Dates Available for 2023

NHSaves ButtonUp Workshop

Contact PAREI to get a ButtonUp in your town

PLYMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative has announced that, once again, they will be presenting the informative NHSaves ButtonUp workshops for 2023 in New Hampshire.

NHSaves ButtonUps are a 1-1⁄2 hour presentation about improving the energy efficiency of your home. It covers energy saving tips and NHSaves energy efficiency programs. Participants will learn about saving electricity, insulation and air sealing, energy audits and weatherization, rebates on electric and gas appliances, the NH Home Performance with Energy Star program, and other utility and government energy efficiency incentives. New Hampshire residents that want to use energy wisely and save money will find the information very useful. These workshops are sponsored by the NHSaves utilities and are free of charge. They can be either in-person or virtual via Zoom.

Dates are available throughout the year to towns, organizations and business, throughout New Hampshire, interested in hosting the event. As the implementer of this program, the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative (PAREI) can assist with flyers and a press release to help you with promotion. PAREI is now scheduling Button Ups for the coming year. If you are interested, please contact Robbin Adams at robbin@plymouthenergy.org or call PAREI at 603-536-5030. A PDF of the NHSaves Button Up presentation is available at https://plymouthenergy.org/programs/