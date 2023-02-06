Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,238 in the last 365 days.

FAA Proposes $1.1M Fine Against United Airlines for Allegedly Not Performing Maintenance Inspection

Monday, February 6, 2023

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed a $1,149,306 civil penalty against United Airlines for allegedly conducting flights from June 2018 to April 2021 in Boeing 777 aircraft that were not in airworthy condition.

The FAA alleges United in 2018 removed the Fire System Warning Check from its Boeing 777 Preflight Check List, an inspection task required in its Maintenance Specifications manual. Removal of the check resulted in United’s failure to perform the required check and the operation of aircraft that did not meet airworthiness requirements. 

United Airlines has 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving the agency’s enforcement letter. 

You just read:

FAA Proposes $1.1M Fine Against United Airlines for Allegedly Not Performing Maintenance Inspection

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.