FAA Proposes $1.1M Fine Against United Airlines for Allegedly Not Performing Maintenance Inspection

Monday, February 6, 2023

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed a $1,149,306 civil penalty against United Airlines for allegedly conducting flights from June 2018 to April 2021 in Boeing 777 aircraft that were not in airworthy condition.

The FAA alleges United in 2018 removed the Fire System Warning Check from its Boeing 777 Preflight Check List, an inspection task required in its Maintenance Specifications manual. Removal of the check resulted in United’s failure to perform the required check and the operation of aircraft that did not meet airworthiness requirements.

United Airlines has 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving the agency’s enforcement letter.