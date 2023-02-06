Submit Release
Sikama International Exhibits at SMTA's Wafer-Level Packaging Symposium 2023

Blue logo reading "Sikama International" with a silhouette of a blue falcon

Front view of EA UP1200, three paneled rectangular silver machine with a computer in the center panel.

Front view of Sikama International's Electron Attachment UP1200

Visit us at Booth #2 February 15th and 16th at SMTA's Wafer-Level Packaging Symposium 2023

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sikama International is excited to exhibit at this year's Wafer-Level Packaging Symposium on February 15th and 16th and will be presenting our full line-up of Solder Reflow and support equipment, including our innovative Electron Attachment Fluxless Reflow technology.

Offering extremely efficient conductive thermal transport combined with radiant and convective heating, high throughput, low vibration, and the smallest physical and ecological footprint in the industry, Sikama International’s reflow systems provide an unbeatable solution.

Sikama supports a global customer base including wafer-level packaging, SMT component assembly, and high-mass applications. The Sikama product line provides solutions for fully automated production fabs to small R&D facilities.

Greg Arslanian from Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will also be hosting a technical presentation on Electron Attachment (EA) Fluxless Soldering on Thursday, February 16th, 2023 at 11 a.m. The presentation will outline the many advantages that the electron attachment flux-free cleaning process provides customers who are processing fine-pitch applications as small as <10um pitch. The EA technology can be utilized in applications ranging from solder balls, copper pillars, and flip-chip BGA cleaning.

Additionally, Greg will present the success of Indium NC 702 tacky material for solder ball attach that, when used in conjunction with the EA cleaning process, provides a residue-free fluxless reflow process.

Sikama's EA UP1200 reflow system, combined with the Indium ball attach material, provides the most advanced 100% residue-free flux-free solder reflow process.

Visit us at booth #2 to learn more about our exciting and innovative technology!

Sikama International: Reliable, Repeatable, Responsible Reflow

