Social Venture Partners (SVP) Dallas and RevJen Group announce partnership to accelerate nonprofit solutions
Social Venture Partners Dallas and RevJen Group announce the launch of a new partnership that underlies their shared belief that doing good is better together.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Venture Partners (SVP) Dallas, a global network of philanthropists, entrepreneurs, and changemakers dedicated to building their communities, and RevJen Group, a social enterprise dedicated to empowering nonprofit leaders and the organizations they serve, announce the launch of a new partnership that underlies their shared belief that doing good is better together.
Born of a collective commitment to invest in the nonprofit leaders at the forefront of solving society’s most entrenched problems, this joining of forces will combine private philanthropy and corporate engagement to scale nonprofit solutions that strengthen human and financial sustainability. The SVP Dallas - RevJen partnership will provide the opportunity for private investment in innovative, regenerative nonprofit solutions that help nonprofit leaders thrive and build sustainable revenue models to fuel their missions.
“We are thrilled to partner with RevJen Group to strengthen our community nonprofits while helping our Partner Network realize greater impact with their giving,” said Tony Fleo, CEO of SVP Dallas. “Our partnership will enable us to make the connections that unleash nonprofit potential and make a real difference.”
RevJen Group brings their expertise in nonprofit solutions to the SVP Dallas Partner Network by creating investment opportunities to provide its revenue capacity-building training, professionally facilitated nonprofit peer groups, and targeted board engagement to nonprofit leaders and their organizations. When combined with SVP Dallas’ network of Partners connecting passion and purpose, this partnership amplifies the opportunities for private investment in the nonprofit sector.
“This partnership with SVP Dallas is a natural fit for us because our missions are so aligned,” said Brian Joseph, CEO and Co-Founder of RevJen Group. “We are laser focused on nonprofit human and financial sustainability and their Partner Network understands the importance of investment in leadership development and sustainable revenue practices while being incredibly philanthropically driven. We are excited about the possibilities.”
This partnership will provide nonprofit leaders the ability to participate in the following RevJen Group solutions to the nonprofit sector:
• Fuel Series Workshops: Provides nonprofit leadership teams with the opportunity to align around revenue, develop and sharpen revenue strategy and build revenue infrastructure.
• R-Squared Peer Groups: Provides nonprofit leaders with the dedicated time, space, and community to process their most pressing opportunities and challenges in a confidential, professionally facilitated environment, fostering valuable connectivity and support.
• Fuel for Boards: Strengthens and aligns nonprofit boards through a facilitated process that seeks to inform and integrate a revenue capacity-building framework into the organization's long-term planning.
To learn more about how you can invest in these transformative programs as an individual or organization, contact Jasmine Greeson, Director of Partnership Expansion at RevJen Group at jgreeson@revjengroup.com.
About SVP Dallas
Social Venture Partners is a global network of local Partners aligning passion and purpose helping to build communities able to solve our most entrenched problems. Their focus of helping individuals realize greater impact with their giving, strengthening social impact organizations, and investing in collaborative solutions helps make connections that make a difference and unleash potential.
To learn more, visit https://www.socialventurepartners.org/dallas/
About RevJen Group
RevJen Group is a social enterprise dedicated to the empowerment of nonprofit leaders and the organizations they serve. They partner with nonprofits, funders, and key stakeholders to provide revenue capacity-building training and professionally facilitated peer groups to the nonprofit sector. Their effective, proven solutions arm social sector leaders with the knowledge, resources and support necessary to tackle their greatest challenges, amplify their impact, and fuel the greater good.
To learn more about how RevJen is unleashing the power of changemakers, visit RevJen.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.
