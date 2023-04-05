Overdeck Family Foundation and RevJen Group partner to support education-based nonprofits

Overdeck Family Foundation and RevJen Group Partner
DALLAS, TX, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RevJen Group, a social enterprise dedicated to empowering nonprofits and their leaders, is building upon its partnership with Overdeck Family Foundation to provide capacity-building support focused on sustainable revenue models for the Foundation’s education-focused grantees.
Overdeck Family Foundation focuses exclusively on enhancing education both inside and outside the classroom, funding efforts in the areas of early childhood, informal STEM education, and K-9 programs that include supporting educators and student-centered learning environments.
Through this partnership, Overdeck Family Foundation is providing a customized version of RevJen’s Fuel Series Workshops to select grantees. Fuel provides nonprofit leadership teams with the opportunity to align around revenue, develop and sharpen revenue strategy, and build revenue infrastructure. RevJen’s revenue capacity-building training was designed to allow nonprofit leaders to thrive and build sustainable revenue models to fuel their missions.
RevJen CEO Brian Joseph says, “We are thrilled to partner with Overdeck Family Foundation to bring our solutions to their nonprofit grantees. The Foundation is absolutely leading the way by recognizing the value and importance of investing in revenue sustainability to support the missions of these amazing education-forward organizations.”
The spring cohort launched on March 1, 2023. This customized partnership cohort will expand the number of Fuel sessions from six to eight in order to incorporate coaching, and will include a three-month post-Fuel session to support the ongoing implementation of these frameworks.
About Overdeck Family Foundation
Overdeck Family Foundation was established in 2011 by John and Laura Overdeck, with the goal of providing all children the opportunity to unlock their potential. The Foundation focuses exclusively on enhancing education, funding efforts both inside and outside of school in the areas of early childhood, informal STEM education, and K-9 programs that include supporting educators and student-centered learning environments.
To learn more about Overdeck Family Foundation, visit Overdeck.org.
About RevJen Group
RevJen Group is a social enterprise dedicated to the empowerment of nonprofit leaders and the organizations they serve. They partner with nonprofits, funders, and key stakeholders to provide revenue capacity-building training and professionally facilitated peer groups to the nonprofit sector. Their effective, proven solutions arm social sector leaders with the knowledge, resources and support necessary to tackle their greatest challenges, amplify their impact, and fuel the greater good.
To learn more about how RevJen is unleashing the power of changemakers, visit RevJen.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.
