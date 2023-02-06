Owl’s Nest Resort Kicks Off Their First Concert This February

Hey Nineteen Band, Owls Nest Resort, Saturday, February 18th

Hey Nineteen to Perform Saturday, February 18th

We’re excited to take a brief respite from our busy wedding schedule to turn the LakeHouse into a concert hall for the first time” — Charlie Carpenter

THORNTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, February 18th, the LakeHouse at Owl’s Nest Resort will transform into a concert venue, hosting a live performance by Hey Nineteen, the world’s foremost Steely Dan tribute band. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Steely Dan or just appreciate good music, you won’t want to miss this one of a kind event later this month. Hey Nineteen features a dynamic, 11-piece band, many of whom have performed with Grammy-winning, international artists. Together they bring the legendary band’s best known songs to life with all the energy and authenticity of the originals. Expect to hear favorites like “Do It Again,” “Reelin’ in the Years,” “Dirty Work,” and “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number.”

The event marks the first ever concert at the LakeHouse, the resort’s newest and most expansive function facility. With its lodge-style, timber frame construction, expansive main level and impressive upstairs banquet room and balcony, the building sits partially over 10 acre Lake Harold, the largest manmade recreational lake in New England. The LakeHouse is a popular venue for weddings and other large functions and is capable of accommodating groups of up to 500 people.

“We’re excited to take a brief respite from our busy wedding schedule to turn the LakeHouse into a concert hall for the first time,” explains Charlie Carpenter, Marketing Event Specialist at Owl’s Nest. “We as a resort are working to incorporate more in-house and community-oriented events to showcase everything our resort has to offer. We hope this concert proves to be just the first of many.”

Doors open at 7pm, with the concert starting at 8pm and ending at 11pm, including a brief intermission. Food and adult & non-alcoholic beverages will be available for sale. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased by visiting the events page at www.owlsnestresort.com

Owl’s Nest Resort is open to the public and is currently booking groups, from weddings, corporate groups and anniversary parties to golf and racquet sports tournaments and other special events. Located in Thornton, New Hampshire, under 2 hours from Boston, with spectacular views of the White Mountains, Owl’s Nest offers modern rental homes, an award-winning restaurant, a 9.9-acre lake, an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, pickleball courts, platform tennis, and numerous activities on-site or nearby. New amenities coming to the resort in the near future include new rental homes and hotels, additional event space, several new restaurants, a new 9-hole par 3 golf course, pool & gym complex, and new homes for sale. Learn more by visiting www.owlsnestresort.com

