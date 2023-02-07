Forward Bank Launches Larky’s nudge® to Improve Personalization, Mobile-First Communication
Push notification technology provider launches with community bank to provide tailored, location-based account holder mobile messagingANN ARBOR, MI, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larky, a fintech provider helping financial institutions proactively connect with their audience in the right place and at the right time, today announced its launch with Marshfield, Wis.-based Forward Bank. The bank has launched Larky’s nudge® push notifications to offer its account holders more personalized, timely communications.
With more than $930 million in assets, Forward Bank is a customer-owned, independent community bank that services central Wisconsin residents and surrounding areas. Leveraging Larky’s nudge® enables the bank to proactively communicate with its account holders and better anticipate their needs based on behavior, patterns of travel and places frequently visited.
Forward Bank plans to reach its customers with a variety of targeted push notifications including post-visit surveys, geofenced event announcements, on-site financial service recommendations and service messages based on other businesses visited (i.e. car loans or mortgages when visiting dealerships or realty offices) and thank you messages that account holders receive after opting in to receive notifications.
“When we began exploring new technology partnerships, we were looking for innovative ways to connect with our customers using the devices that are always with them – their mobile devices,” said Jennifer Sobotta, VP and Marketing Director of Forward Bank. “Previously, we reached our account holders through email and direct mail, which presented challenges with timeliness. By now delivering nudge® notifications that reach account holders more quickly with relevant messages, we hope to strengthen our commitment to them as a trusted financial resource and ultimately strengthen our long-term customer relationships.”
Through customizable lock-screen push notifications, Larky’s nudge® platform empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience and grow sales of their products and services. Integrated into a financial institution's existing mobile banking application, the nudge® platform can be leveraged to elevate account holder communication, increase app engagement and encourage greater use of the institution’s mobile banking platform.
“The value of proactively reaching account holders at the right moments with the right messages cannot be understated,” said Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky. “Often, financial institutions allow their communications to be limited to the time and place when their customers choose to engage with their bank. However, leveraging push notifications allows financial institutions to stay top of mind with their account holders and maximize opportunities to connect and direct them to relevant resources based on their unique banking needs and goals. Our team appreciates the value of working with financial institutions that understand the importance of tailored, timely communication, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to help Forward Bank elevate its account holder messaging.”
Financial institutions can leverage the platform to distribute messages to account holders regarding important branch information and account updates, promote relevant product offerings, share local community news and more. Using geolocation technology, nudge® push notifications can also be used to alert account holders at a time, place and setting best suited to their needs to increase chances of effective reach engagement.
About Forward Bank
Forward Bank is a customer-owned, independent community bank who operates to benefit its depositors while offering no fee deposit options, lower lending fees and rates. The Bank continues to be community-orientated by proudly supporting local clubs, businesses, sports, organizations, and schools. Forward Bank currently has offices in Athens, Colby, Dorchester, Greenwood, Marshfield, Medford, Park Falls, Phillips, Stanley, Thorp and Withee. For more information, please visit www.forward.bank.
About Larky
Larky, the market leader of consumer engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit www.nudge.larky.com. Follow Larky on LinkedIn and Twitter.
