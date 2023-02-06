GETHAIRMD™ AND DR. BARRY DiBERNARDO ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP OFFERING HAIR LOSS TREATMENTS TO PATIENTS
New Jersey Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Barry DiBernardo, announces it has added a suite of hair loss/enhancement treatments to its robust service offerings
After exploring multiple hair enhancement options, the ability to offer a full slate of safe and effective clinically-proven hair loss options to our patients led us to the partnership with GetHairMD”MONTCLAIR, NJ, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey Plastic Surgery, led by world-renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. Barry DiBernardo, today announced that in conjunction with GetHairMD™, it has added a comprehensive suite of FDA-cleared hair loss/enhancement treatments to its robust service offerings.
With this partnership, Dr. DiBernardo joins the GetHairMD™ network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all forms and causes of hair loss.
GetHairMD™ offers a one-stop shop for patients battling hair loss. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, at-home therapies, laser hair growth treatments and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. GetHairMD™ is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion, which drives specially formulated, medical grade serum directly into the scalp for superior results.
“For over 30 years, we have been successfully helping patients meet their aesthetic goals and surgical hair loss solutions such as hair transplant, but recently decided that NON-Surgical hair loss/regrowth was the next logical extension of services to better serve the needs of our loyal patients,” said Dr. DiBernardo. “After exploring multiple hair enhancement options, the ability to offer a full slate of safe and effective clinically-proven hair loss options to our patients led us to the partnership with GetHairMD.”
“We are so pleased to be partnering with Dr. DiBernardo and New Jersey Plastic Surgery to bring our proven hair loss/regrowth treatments to patients in Montclair and the surrounding areas” said Paul Herchman, Get HairMD CEO, “Dr. DiBernardo is a world-class surgeon and has a wonderful reputation and practice. By offering our breakthrough treatments to their patients, they are offering a proven solution to what has become a growing issue for both men and women of all ages.”
Dr. DiBernardo and New Jersey Plastic Surgery is conveniently located at 29 Park St. Montclair, NJ. To book an appointment or a free consultation, call 973.381.7390 or visit the website at www.newjerseyplasticsurgery.com.
About New Jersey Plastic Surgery and Dr. DiBernardo:
New Jersey Plastic Surgery, founded by New Jersey plastic surgeon, Dr. Barry DiBernardo and led by Dr. DiBernardo, Dr. Trovato and Dr. Turer, has been at the forefront of light and energy-aesthetics for over 30 years. Driven by genuine care and the best possible outcomes for the patients that they treat and anyone who can benefit from the advancements they are part of. The doctors and staff of New Jersey Plastic Surgery are proud to consult on and collaborate in the creation of safe and effective new technologies, both surgical and non-invasive, which are used the world over. As pioneers and influencers in the Face & Neck field of aesthetic medicine, Dr. DiBernardo, Dr. Trovato, Dr. Turer, and the staff of New Jersey Plastic Surgery are passionate about solving real problems for patients through innovation and technology in the field of aesthetics.
Dr. DiBernardo is recognized on a global scale for his research and practice in the field of aesthetic technology. He is sought out by leading light & energy device manufacturers as “THE Idea Man” to help move “yet-to-exist” treatments and technology from concept to creation, through clinical safety and efficacy trials. Dr. DiBernardo has been nationally recognized as a master plastic surgeon by such publications as the Castle Connolly Guide, Harper's Bazaar Magazine, NJ Life, New Jersey Monthly, and more. His professional acumen has been sought and featured by leading media outlets including The Doctors, E! News, CNN, The Morning Blend, and Coffee with America.
About GetHairMD™:
GetHairMD ™is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all form and causes of hair loss.
GetHairMD™ is the one-stop shop for all hair loss solutions. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, at-home therapies, laser hair growth treatments and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. Along with the hair loss solutions we provide today, we constantly stay ahead of the technological curve. For example, we are one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion, which drives our pharmaceutical grade serum into the scalp for optimal results.
GetHairMD™ has grown this year from a single location in Southlake, TX to 14 locations nationally.
For more information about GetHairMD,™ please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com.
