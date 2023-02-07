ChatGPT is All Set to Transform the World of Recruitment

Recruit CRM How recruiters can use ChatGPT for research

Discover what potential Open.AI’s ChatGPT holds in the recruitment world and how recruiters can use it to their advantage.

ChatGPT is still in a very early stage, but it’s pretty evident how AI can transform the recruitment and staffing industry in the near future.” — Shoanak Mallapurkar, CEO of Recruit CRM

NORWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChatGPT , also known as Generative Pre-trained Transformer developed by Open.AI is a next-gen conversational AI that can transform the recruitment industry in many ways.Recruiters can take advantage of this cutting-edge technology for:Assessing candidatesSourcing job applicationsScreening resumesGenerating job descriptionsFinding interview questionsIn addition, recruiting professionals can use this tool as a hiring platform to automate a lot of day-to-day content creation like emails and outreach messages. They can also draft HR policies, create candidate experience surveys, and conduct job market research using ChatGPT.Incorporating this latest AI innovation, along with a robust ATS system , can help recruiters save tons of time and money, and also improve overall work productivity.About Recruit CRMRecruit CRM builds cloud-based software for the global recruitment & staffing industry. The SaaS company is on a mission to help recruitment and headhunting grow faster with cutting-edge technology that allows professionals to carry out all their recruiting tasks in one place.

