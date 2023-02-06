Submit Release
Reminder: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet February 9

The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold its quarterly business meeting in-person on February 9 at 3 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend in-person or online.

            Who: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

            What: Hybrid quarterly meeting

            When: Thursday, February 9 at 3 p.m.

            Where: Green Square Training Room

                          217 West Jones Street

                          Raleigh, NC 27603

To attend via WebEx, click the link:

Link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m659544a7b44802e971427035a131f971
Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL
Meeting Number (access code): 2426 578 7169
Webinar Password: EJEAB (35322 from phones)

There will be a public comment period starting at 5 p.m.  To comment in-person or online, please fill out the speaker sign-up form by 12 p.m. on February 9: https://forms.office.com/g/j2Tm802YkW

Members of the Board were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members and additional meeting materials go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

