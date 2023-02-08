Submit Release
Alternatives to College: 6,000 Fast, Inexpensive Skill Programs

College too expensive, takes too long, questionable value? There are thousands of very good alternatives. Take a look.

It's simple, it's easy, and there's never any push from us.”
— Joseph Schmoke
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over six thousand skill programs, all faster and cheaper than college, can be found at https://alternativestocollege.com. This new, easy to use free site claims to be the most complete source of popular non-degree programs in the US, all sourced and curated, one by one, by Alternatives to College LLC staffers.

Former university CEO Joseph Schmoke, one of the founders of Alternatives to College LLC, says that after years in the college business he decided to jump to the other side, the other side consisting of faster and cheaper programs that taught immediately usable skills like how to install heating and cooling systems. When asked why he chose to make this leap he replied, “The old adage that says everybody should go to college has always been a very short-sighted point of view. And the general public is finally coming to their senses. Outrageous costs and six years – that’s how long the average college student takes to earn a degree – have resulted in yearly decreases in college enrollment. Finally, people are realizing there are alternatives.”

While there are a few online boot camp and non-degree program directories, Schmoke says, they all push their favorites, the schools that pay to be emphasized. “We choose to be neutral. We have no pay-to-play favorites. We simply make about two thousand schools and their six thousand programs and let the site visitor choose the schools they want to look at. A visitor is not required to give us their name or email address, a rarity nowadays,” Schmoke said with a smile.

The free online directory contains a massive amount of information, all validated by Alternatives to College’s experienced staff. There are multiple categories, including programs in the Arts, Healthcare, Technology, Manual (Hands-on), Cosmetology/Barbering and Personal Services, Business, Legal, and even Cannabis. Additional categories are being added, including Sales and Apprenticeships. And more are in the works, including student loan alternatives, Schmoke says.

The new comprehensive free site https://alternativestocollege.com has no usage limits. Simply select a category, choose a program, click on the link to the school and check them out. From that point on it’s between you and the school. Come back again and again to check out other programs and schools. No cost or obligation, ever. “It’s simple, it’s easy, and there’s never any push from us,” said the former university executive.

