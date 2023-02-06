Prime 1 Studio Brings High-End Collectibles to Global Fans with ZenPlus Partnership
Japanese company offers exclusive anime and game merchandise on the one-stop online marketplaces.OSAKA, JAPAN, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime 1 Studio has announced its entry into the online marketplace, ZenPlus, to bring its high-detail, high-quality, and high-end collectible products to fans worldwide. The Japanese company, founded in 2012, is well known for its range of Nendoroids, figure models, apparel, and other anime goods featuring popular characters from movies, games, anime, and vocaloids such as DC characters, Jurassic World dinosaurs, Kojima Productions, Devil May Cry, Minions, Transformers, Hatsune Miku, Jujutsu Kaisen, Shaman King, and Evangelion.
The Prime 1 Studio products to be sold on ZenPlus include a wide range of collectibles featuring popular characters from movies, games, anime, and vocaloids. These include DC characters such as Batman, Joker, and Harley Quinn, dinosaurs from the Jurassic World movie series, Kojima Productions including Death Stranding and Ludens, Devil May Cry, Minions, Transformers, Hatsune Miku, Jujutsu Kaisen, Shaman King, and Evangelion. The product line-up covers Nendoroids, figure models, apparel, and various other anime goods. With this partnership, fans of these popular franchises will now be able to get their hands on Japanese-exclusive collectibles easily and securely through ZenPlus.
ZenPlus is a one-stop online marketplace that collects thousands of Japanese stores and delivers their products directly from Japan to the user's door. The platform offers a wide range of products, including anime goods, plushies, beauty products, kitchenware, traditional Japanese goods, handmade products, souvenirs, Japanese manga, DVDs, games, and more. With the inclusion of Prime 1 Studio products, fans of these popular franchises will now easily get their hands on Japanese-exclusive collectibles.
Unlike shopping proxy services, ZenPlus works directly with Japanese stores to guarantee the authenticity of its products. Users can benefit from the convenience of having products from different stores in the same order gathered in one parcel for free, with a one-off payment that includes shipping fees at checkout. ZenPlus also has an English-native customer support team to assist with the entire communications process, making cross-border shopping stress-free for users worldwide.
Product prices on ZenPlus are based on the Japanese yen and are calculated by the exchange rate on the day. The platform is operated by the Japanese incorporation, Zen Group, and users can pay in any currency and have the products delivered to any country.
Prime 1 Studio's partnership with ZenPlus brings exciting news for fans of popular franchises and Japanese collectibles. The platform's direct connection to Japanese stores, convenient payment process, and dedicated customer support team make it a seamless and stress-free shopping experience for users worldwide.
For more information, visit zenplus.jp/en/ or shop now.
About ZenPlus
As an online marketplace, ZenPlus offers customers a unique shopping experience, connecting them with thousands of Japanese stores to deliver authentic and diverse products directly to their doorsteps. With a focus on customer satisfaction, ZenPlus offers a range of benefits including a fully integrated English-native customer support team, a one-stop payment process, and the assurance of 100% authentic products. The platform features a wide range of products, including anime goods, traditional Japanese items, handmade products, and much more. Whether you're a collector, a fan, or simply seeking unique and authentic items from Japan, ZenPlus is the ultimate destination for all your shopping needs.
Carol Lee
ZenPlus Marketing
lee.c@zen.group
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram