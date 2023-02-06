Agrellus Proving Ground for Manufacturers Applauded by Farm Leaders

Agrellus Marketplace Agrellus Proving Ground Crop Term Initiative

"Single Shot" and "Crop Term" Proving Ground initiatives provide Farm Leaders with much needed, Independently Certified input data

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGRELLUS, INC., North America’s Agricultural Marketplace for input solutions influencing over 365,000 farming operations continues its launch of “Proving Ground” for leading manufacturers of biologicals and regenerative farm products with amazing feedback.

“It’s not often that a product gets such high praise from the farming community right off the bat. Yet, that is what happened when Holiday CS’s AgA passed through over 370 data points inside Proving Ground and proved its potential for economic impact at practical farm scale.” remarks Evan Stone, VP of Business Development at Agrellus. “Our Proving Ground product was specifically designed by Farmer Leaders to get a trusted read-out on product performance at scale, and AgA was frankly quite the surprise at the end of the day” adds Stone.

The Agrellus Marketplace announced its launch of Proving Ground in January of this year, after a season of development with Farm Leaders across the US. The agronomic and economic impact data revealed to the farm operations was like nothing else in the Ag industry. New and existing Ag products ranging from specialty applications to biologicals are analyzed in “Single Shot” fast tracks and fully comprehensive “Crop Term” season long farm scale prescriptions. Each subscription is fully managed and independently analyzed 100% by the Agrellus team and yields an agronomic and economic score with certification.

Farm Leaders and growers that access the data on the Agrellus Marketplace are presented with independent product performance validation at farm scale. “A breath of fresh air” from the marketing tease of manufacturers”, explains one of the Agrellus Farm Leaders in Texas.

Later this year Agrellus is launching its work with the “Real Carbon” initiative and Partners making use of Proving Ground and a series of data points for validating carbon sequestration and regeneration factors. The goal of Agrellus Real Carbon is to allow farmers the absolute highest return on “farming practice equity” for payout in regeneration and carbon related initiatives within a compressed timescale. Agrellus will be announcing additional information on Real Carbon in the Fall of 2023.

About Agrellus, Inc. (a Delaware corporation)

Agrellus is the only digital marketplace solution where the Farmer always wins, supported by certified retailers in the local community every hour of every day!

Corporate Headquarters:

3911 4th Street, Suite 216

Lubbock, Texas 79424

https://www.agrellus.info

Contact:

Evan Stone, VP Business Development

media@agrellusapp.com

