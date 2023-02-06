Tehama’s Mick Miralis Recognized as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

Mick Miralis named 2023 CRN Channel Chief Tehama Partner Advantage Program Don't Miss Out on the Hybrid Revolution

Miralis honored for creating transformative go-to-market initiatives that drive revenue growth.

Mick has led the charge in creating transformative go-to-market initiatives that are now driving revenue growth and helping our partners build thriving business practices for delivering hybrid work.” — Paul Vallée, CEO and Founder of Tehama

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tehama, an industry-leading platform for the delivery of secure hybrid and remote work for enterprises around the globe, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Mick Miralis, Vice President of Channel Sales for Tehama, to its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

Miralis is well-recognized throughout the channel for his role in helping enterprise organizations across a wide range of verticals from financial services to healthcare to telecommunications, as well as high growth pre-IPO and start-ups, develop and execute impactful strategies for building partner ecosystems, accelerate sales transformation and develop new markets to drive top line growth. With 25+ years IT and telecommunications industry experience, he joined Tehama in 2021, bringing a high level of discipline along with a strong belief in the power of partnership.

“Our game-changing approach is centered on finding the right partners for whom Tehama’s purpose-built, all-in-one platform for the secure delivery of hybrid and remote work, can make a difference and bring incrementally greater value to their customers,” said Miralis. “Ultimately, we want to be a force multiplier for the partner and add value by helping them grow their market and strengthen their ability to monetize their services offering. This can only be done by going beyond product licensing to build trust, bring simplicity to the engagement, and become an integrated part of their go-to-market strategy.”

Paul Vallee, Tehama’s Founder and CEO, added, “Since joining Tehama, Mick has led the charge in creating transformative go-to-market initiatives that are now driving revenue growth and helping our partners build thriving business practices around the delivery of hybrid and remote work. We are grateful for his contributions and proud to see his name among the many talented industry leaders featured on the 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.



About Tehama

Tehama is the safer, smarter, and more productive way to deploy a hybrid workforce. Tehama’s cloud-based, purpose-built platform allows organizations to launch role-based, ready-to-work, productive, secure hybrid and remote work environments for anyone, on any device, anywhere, and anytime -- all in under an hour. Nothing else on the market today connects remote and hybrid workers with mission-critical data and applications, with the speed, agility, and unparalleled security that Tehama offers. For more information, visit tehama.io.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

