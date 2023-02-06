Game and Fish Commission approves spending to support Johnson County’s acquisition of land at Lake DeSmet

2/1/2023 5:16:12 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met this week by teleconference to approve spending $175,000 to support Johnson County’s acquisition of land at Lake DeSmet. If the county acquires the property, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will work with the county to establish a public access area and boat ramp on the north end of Lake DeSmet.

The Commission’s next meeting is March 9-10 in Rock Springs.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

