RTC staff member injured in assault

February 6, 2023 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) assaulted a staff member on Saturday, February 4, 2023, resulting in serious* injury.

The assault occurred Saturday afternoon when the staff member was escorting the inmate from a holding cell to the bathroom and back again. The inmate refused to return to the holding cell and punched the staff member in the face. The staff member was able to subdue the inmate until responding staff removed him from the area. The injured staff member was treated at the hospital for a broken nose.

An investigation of the incident has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.

