Delivered Cannabis Subscription Boxes Coming to Metro Detroit Area
Bazonzoes Provisioning Centers announce monthly cannabis curated boxesWALLED LAKE AND LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bazonzoes Provisioning Centers in Lansing and Walled Lake have announced the arrival of monthly cannabis subscription boxes. These direct to your door curated boxes will be filled with cannabis products and accessories and are available in two sizes to residential customers twenty-one and up.
The Super Jay box (named after the Bazonzoes mascot) is the larger option of the two sizes and will contain monthly swag and collectibles, accessories, and 6+ premium THC products for $199. The Mini Jay box is the smaller option of the two sizes but contains the same swag and collectibles, and accessories with a more limited selection (4-6) of premium THC products for only $99.
“Both boxes will have some individual customization options, meaning that if it is something like an edible, we will try and match the flavor to a customer's preference when we are able,” said subscription curation director, Erin McCann-Sabo.
Those preferences will be directed by an online form that subscription holders fill out when signing up for the service. While the preferences may not always be available, Bazonzoes wanted to make sure that each box feels as exciting as possible for the recipient.
“Our team is really thinking of this as gift giving to our most treasured customers each month. We want to make sure that we are giving them new things, special items, and fun things to try monthly. Whatever it is that will bring them joy each time they see our drivers pull up is what we are hoping to find and deliver,” said McCann-Sabo.
This service is currently available to the Bazonzoes delivery ranges at each location (Walled Lake, American Road- Lansing, and Willow Street- Lansing), please see the Bazonzoes website for more information on routes and delivery.
To sign-up for the Bazonzoes subscription boxes or learn more about the service visit www.bazonzoesmi.com/subscriptions. To get information on how to get your product in a Bazonzoes Super Jay or Mini Jay box contact your nearest store location and ask for the subscription department.
Bazonzoes was founded in 2010 as the first medical provisioning center in Oakland County, MI. They have since opened medical and recreational provisioning centers in Lansing, MI and Walled Lake, MI with a grow and processing opening in 2023.
Bazonzoes mission is to provide the highest quality products, care, and service to the cannabis community and beyond. To find out more about Bazonzoes, visit www.bazonzoesmi.com.
