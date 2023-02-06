Submit Release
Make-up Exams for The Resit Exam Announement

Dear Students,

As you all know, earlier today an earthquake struck Turkey affecting many districts. We express our sincerest condolences to the ones who lost their lives in this tragic incident and, wish a speedy recovery for those who are injured. Once again, we would like to convey our best wishes to all the people of Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, especially our students and their families.

Students who are affected by the earthquake will be given the right to take a make-up exam at the beginning of the next semester for the resit exams that will start soon at our University. Our students who wish to benefit from the make-up exams for the resit exams must apply to their departments until the end of the working hours on 13 February 2023.

Rector’s Office

Eastern Mediterranean University

