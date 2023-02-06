To The Attention of All Graduating Students!

This is to inform you that our University Administration has decided to cancel the 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester Graduation Events due to the devastating earthquake disaster that occurred in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş and declared to be 7.7 magnitude by AFAD on Monday, 6 February, 2023.

In this context, the Graduation Reception, formerly announced to be held at EMU Beach Club on Monday, 6 February, 2023, at 18.00, Graduation Ceremony for Postgraduate Program graduates planned to take place on 7 Tuesday, February, 2023 at 14.00 at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center and all Faculty and School Graduation Ceremonies announced to be held on Wednesday, 8 February 2023 at 09.00 a.m., 1.00 p.m. and 5.00 p.m. at Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center, Lala Mustafa Paşa Sports Center and Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall have been cancelled. However, the 2022 - 2023 Academic Year Fall Semester Graduates will be able to attend our Graduation Ceremonies to be held in the future, if they wish, by applying to our Registrar's Office.

Graduates of Master’s and Doctorate Programs can receive their diplomas in scope of the schedule below and, if they wish, they can take a photo with their instructors at the times specified below.

Diploma Receival Photo Shoot Date: Tuesday, 7 February 2023 Tuesday, 7 February 2023 Time: 11.00 – 14.00 14.00 – 15.30 Venue: Registrar’s Office Lala Mustafa Paşa Sports Center

All undergraduate and associate degree students at the graduation position can receive their diplomas from the Registrar's Office on Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, within the framework of the schedule below, and attend a photo-shooting session within the scope of the program:

Ist PERIOD FACULTIES DIPLOMA PICK UP FROM THE REGISTRAR’S OFFICE PHOTO SHOOT PERIOD VENUE FACULTY OF COMMUNICATION 08:30 – 10:00 09.30-11:00 LALA MUSTAFA PAŞA SPORTS CENTER FACULTY OF ARCHITECTURE FACULTY OF BUSINESS AND ECONOMICS SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND FINANCE 2nd PERIOD FACULTIES DIPLOMA PICK UP FROM THE REGISTRAR’S OFFICE PHOTO SHOOT PERIOD VENUE SCHOOL OF TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY 10:00 -11:30 11:00 – 12:30 LALA MUSTAFA PAŞA SPORTS CENTER SCHOOL OF COMPUTING AND TECHNOLOGY FACULTY OF ARTS AND SCIENCES FACULTY OF EDUCATION FACULTY OF PHARMACY 3rd PERIOD FACULTIES DIPLOMA PICK UP FROM THE REGISTRAR’S OFFICE PHOTO SHOOT PERIOD VENUE FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES 11:30 – 13:00 12:30 – 14:00 LALA MUSTAFA PAŞA SPORTS CENTER SCHOOL OF HEALTH SERVICES FACULTY OF ENGINEERING FACULTY OF LAW SCHOOL OF JUSTICE

Best regards,