To The Attention of All Graduating Students!

This is to inform you that our University Administration has decided to cancel the 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester Graduation Events due to the devastating earthquake disaster that occurred in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş and declared to be 7.7 magnitude by AFAD on Monday, 6 February, 2023.  

 

In this context, the Graduation Reception, formerly announced to be held at EMU Beach Club on Monday, 6 February, 2023, at 18.00, Graduation Ceremony for Postgraduate Program graduates planned to take place on 7 Tuesday, February, 2023 at 14.00 at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center and all Faculty and School Graduation Ceremonies announced to be held on Wednesday, 8 February 2023 at 09.00 a.m., 1.00 p.m. and 5.00 p.m. at Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center, Lala Mustafa Paşa Sports Center and Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall have been cancelled. However, the 2022 - 2023 Academic Year Fall Semester Graduates will be able to attend our Graduation Ceremonies to be held in the future, if they wish, by applying to our Registrar's Office.

 

Graduates of Master’s and Doctorate Programs can receive their diplomas in scope of the schedule below and, if they wish, they can take a photo with their instructors at the times specified below.  

 

 

Diploma Receival

Photo Shoot

Date:

Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Time:

11.00 – 14.00

14.00 – 15.30

Venue:

Registrar’s Office

Lala Mustafa Paşa Sports Center

 

All undergraduate and associate degree students at the graduation position can receive their diplomas from the Registrar's Office on Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, within the framework of the schedule below, and attend a photo-shooting session within the scope of the program:

                                                      Ist PERIOD

FACULTIES

DIPLOMA PICK UP FROM THE REGISTRAR’S OFFICE

PHOTO SHOOT PERIOD

VENUE

FACULTY OF COMMUNICATION

08:30 – 10:00

09.30-11:00

 LALA MUSTAFA PAŞA SPORTS CENTER

FACULTY OF ARCHITECTURE

FACULTY OF BUSINESS AND ECONOMICS

SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND FINANCE

                                                        2nd PERIOD

FACULTIES

DIPLOMA PICK UP FROM THE REGISTRAR’S OFFICE

PHOTO SHOOT PERIOD

VENUE

SCHOOL OF TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY

10:00 -11:30

11:00 – 12:30

LALA MUSTAFA PAŞA SPORTS CENTER

SCHOOL OF COMPUTING AND TECHNOLOGY

FACULTY OF ARTS AND SCIENCES

FACULTY OF EDUCATION

FACULTY OF PHARMACY

                                                         3rd PERIOD

FACULTIES

DIPLOMA PICK UP FROM THE REGISTRAR’S OFFICE

PHOTO SHOOT PERIOD

VENUE

FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

11:30 – 13:00

12:30 – 14:00

LALA MUSTAFA PAŞA SPORTS CENTER

SCHOOL OF HEALTH SERVICES

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING

FACULTY OF LAW

SCHOOL OF JUSTICE

 

 

 

 

Best regards,

To The Attention of All Graduating Students!

