WhoisXML API Joins the Snowflake Partner Network
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhoisXML API today announced that it joined the Snowflake Partner Network. As part of the network, WhoisXML API can help joint customers get the most out of the Snowflake Data Cloud.
“Cybersecurity requires collaboration between all stakeholders,” said Jonathan Zhang, WhoisXML API CEO and Founder. “WhoisXML API’s part is to provide contextual information in the form of WHOIS, IP, and DNS intelligence, while Snowflake enables us to distribute data easily and to more users.”
WhoisXML API and Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, provide instant access to WHOIS, IP, and DNS intelligence to mobilize the world’s data with the Snowflake Data Cloud, helping joint customers instantly access domain names as they get added, updated, and dropped daily without having to provision on-premise resources and schedule daily downloads. Joint customers will be able to access different custom implementations useful for SOC operations, cybersecurity solution development, attack surface management, marketing, and other cyber and business processes.
“Snowflake’s partnership with WhoisXML API will enable our customers to get access to comprehensive threat intelligence sources with valuable industry and business experience on Snowflake’s single, integrated platform,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “We look forward to seeing our customers leverage this partnership to get even more value from the Snowflake Data Cloud.”
The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake’s flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources, please click here.
About WhoisXML API
WhoisXML API provides well-parsed, normalized, and comprehensive WHOIS, IP, and DNS intelligence. For over a decade, we have gathered and aggregated 11.5+ billion historical WHOIS records, 2.3+ billion hostnames, 11.5+ million IP netblocks, and 99.68% of active IPv4 and IPv6 addresses.
WhoisXML API has more than 52,000 satisfied customers from various sectors and industries, such as cybersecurity, marketing, law enforcement, e-commerce, financial services, and more. Visit whoisxmlapi.com or contact us for more information about our products and capabilities.
