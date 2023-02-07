New Book Now Available: Your Child Learns Differently, Now What? The Truth for Parents – By Roger Stark and Betsy Hill
The pandemic has set students back two years and confounded learning – until nowINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every parent of a school-aged child knows students struggle. 70 percent of students aren’t performing sufficiently at grade level. The National Center for Educational Statistics reports that reading and math scores for fourth graders in 2022, following the pandemic, dropped to levels not seen in two decades, with the greatest decline in students with Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) — students who were already struggling and were even further behind than the average.
According to the authors, it doesn’t have to be this way.
Roger Stark, who was the first person to deliver a briefing to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Neuroscience in the Classroom, along with multiple award-winning educator Betsy Hill, are committed to helping children achieve their fullest learning potential by using tested and proven neuroscience with their groundbreaking book for parents and educators, YOUR CHILD LEARNS DIFFERENTLY, NOW WHAT? The Truth for Parents (Seabiscuit Press; February 2023). The book is filled with revelatory insight including:
• What you don’t know could be holding your child back.
• Despite what we were led to believe, intelligence isn’t fixed and can improve.
• At the core of learning are mental processes called cognitive skills, which are how our brains learn. It’s the “how” of learning, not the “what” of teaching that matters.
Improving your child’s cognitive skills is the key to improving learning ability. Scientists call this neuroplasticity, which means that whatever a child’s learning strengths and weaknesses, they can be improved. And building their cognitive skills is the number one factor in improving academic performance. Stark and Hill, as CEO and president of BrainWare Learning Company, know this through decades of education and research.
According to Stark, "We believe that the most underutilized asset in the learning and teaching process is the student. As human beings, we are naturally born to learn, but our individual capacity for learning is different. Our capacity for learning is shaped by our genetics, environment, and our life experiences. And while your genetics, your environment and life experiences shape who you are, they do not have to define you. You are the CEO of YOU, Inc. If you want different, you can have different. But you must DO differently.
YOUR CHILD LEARNS DIFFERENTLY, NOW WHAT? is an easy to follow guide to help parents understand how brains learn and how their child’s brain learns best. This knowledge will empower parents like never before. Not only will they understand why their child reacts the way they do to school—they will now be able to help them.
This can be achieved by helping children “turn on” their most underutilized asset—their ability to learn. That’s when parents will see the transformation—their child overcomes their struggles to succeed not just in school, but in life. It’s a transformation that will last long into adulthood.
About the authors
BETSY HILL is the mother of three boys and an award-winning educator. She studied the neuroscience of learning with Dr. Patricia Wolfe and other pioneers in the field, coining the term neuroeducator. She is former chair of the board of trustees at Chicago State University and teaches strategic thinking at Lake Forest Graduate School of Management where she received a Contribution to Learning Excellence Award. She received a Nepris Trailblazer Award for sharing her knowledge, skills and passion for the neuroscience of learning in classrooms around the U.S. She holds a Master of Arts in Teaching and an MBA from Northwestern University.
ROGER STARK is CEO of BrainWare Learning Company. His journey started with a simple question: What do you know about the brain? His vision was to combine multidisciplinary clinical cognitive training with videogame technology. It had never been done before. Over the past fifteen years, he has championed efforts to bring comprehensive cognitive skills training and cognitive assessment within reach of everyone. He led the team that developed BrainWare SAFARI, now the most researched comprehensive, integrated cognitive training tool delivered online in the world.
YOUR CHILD LEARNS DIFFERENTLY, NOW WHAT?
By Roger Stark and Betsy Hill
Seabiscuit Press; February 7, 2023
ISBN: 979-8-9871882-0-0 (PAPERBACK) $24.95 (228 pages)
ISBN: 979-8-9871882-2-4 (EBOOK) $9.99
