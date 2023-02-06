Strothman+Co Celebrates Turning 40, Lays Out Future Vision

The Louisville, KY CPA Firm remains focused on helping clients think differently and accelerate growth

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strothman+Co, a Kentucky and Indiana-based CPA firm, celebrates its 40th anniversary this month.

The firm was founded by local business leader Ray Strothman in February 1983, with a mission to create an entrepreneurial accounting firm that could help local professionals ignite growth in their businesses and communities.

Today, Strothman+Co is a full-service accounting and advisory firm, offering a wide range of integrated solutions to clients located across the United States.

Strothman+Co Founder & President Chairman Ray Strothman comments:

“In the forty years since I founded Strothman+Co, a lot has changed, but equally, some things have remained the same. It’s always been our philosophy to develop meaningful partnerships with our clients by doing great work that helps them grow their businesses. Our goal isn’t to help companies survive tax season; it’s to help them thrive and grow over the years and decades to come.”

The firm is widely viewed as a pillar of the local business community. Strothman+Co has been recognized by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce as being one of the best places to work in Kentucky for the past four years running. The firm remains committed to helping businesses across the region excel and continues to diversify into new service lines that best support the needs of its clients.

Strothman+Co currently employs more than 80 people across Kentucky and Indiana and supports thousands of local businesses. The firm is actively involved in its local community, giving its time, treasure, and talent to support a wide range of charitable initiatives.

As an innovative, trailblazing accounting firm, Strothman+Co’s focus remains firmly on the next 40 years. Ray Strothman comments:

“Today, we have an excellent team of proven leaders working hard to build a better future for our firm and our clients. Since Day 1, continuous improvement has been a key focus for us. I’m more excited than ever for what the future holds.”

Strothman+Co is a full-service accounting and advisory firm serving clients in Kentucky, Indiana, and beyond. The firm offers a wide range of services to organizations and individuals, including audit, assurance, tax planning, outsourced accounting, strategic advisory, wealth management, and more.

Press Contact: if you have inquiries about this news or to get in touch with Strothman+Co, contact marketing@strothman.com or (502) 585-1600.

