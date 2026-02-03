James Moore HR Solutions President Julie Kniseley Wins HR Communicator of the Year Award

Industry thought leader is recognized for extraordinary skills in strategic messaging

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Moore HR Solutions, a consultancy that provides businesses with solutions to enhance human resources outcomes, announced that its president, Julie Kniseley, was named an “HR Communicator of the Year” in the Ragan Top Women in HR competition.

The award highlights the accomplishments of female HR leaders who are shaping the industry. Kniseley won in this category for her innovative communication strategies in human capital management, combined with her prominence as a thought leader and public speaker in business engagements and editorial opportunities.

The Top Women in HR Class of 2026 spotlights the “visionary leaders shaping workplace culture, driving change, and elevating the people who power today’s organizations,” according to Ragan Communications, an industry-leading provider of professional development, training, and intelligence to HR specialists.

“It’s an honor to be acknowledged alongside the many esteemed human resources executives who are advancing the stature of women in this competitive field,” said Kniseley. “We’re proud that our messaging on effective, equitable, yet out-of-the-box HR strategies has resonated not only with our clients, but throughout the range of business audiences that we’ve engaged this past year.”

James Moore HR Solutions offers consulting services in human capital and HR resources, including ACA compliance, employee relations, onboarding and retention, benefits packages, and compensation strategies. Julie Kniseley and James Moore’s team of HR experts has helped scores of business clientele maximize personnel performance, enhance productivity, attract optimal talent, and maintain admirable workplace cultures. The company serves organizations across vertical markets, including healthcare, manufacturing, government, and not-for-profits.

The list of Ragan’s Top HR Women of the Year can be found here. To learn more about James Moore HR Solutions, visit www.jmco.com or https://www.jmco.com/hr-solutions/.

About James Moore

James Moore, founded in 1964, is a consulting firm that helps organizations across the United States meet their operational and financial goals. The firm offers tax, auditing, and accounting and controllership services to its clients, along with comprehensive support in human resources, technology, digital solutions, and wealth management.

James Moore’s team comprises seasoned professionals with decades of experience in their respective fields. The firm serves industry leaders in the construction, healthcare, higher education and collegiate athletics, manufacturing, state and local government, nonprofit, and real estate sectors. Learn more at www.jmco.com.

