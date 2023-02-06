Fosway Names Learning Pool a Core Leader on 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems

Learning Pool, a leading global provider of corporate learning solutions, was named a ‘Core Leader’ on the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems.

DERRY, LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The advance to ‘Core Leader’ from the ‘Core Challenger’ placement Learning Pool has held for the previous two years reflects the company’s continued rapid growth, particularly in the area of skills development. At a pivotal time – as the World Economic Forum reported that half of all employees will require upskilling and reskilling by 2025 – Learning Pool added a leading-edge skills management capability through the acquisition of Swiss-based People-Analytix. This has cemented the company’s commitment to helping organizations develop a workforce with a strong set of skills that can be deployed in a range of situations.Supported by insights and experience from its Corporate Research Network – which comprises over 250 leading global companies – Fosway Group’s 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems is a leading five-dimensional market analysis model that provides a unique assessment of solutions and providers in the learning and talent systems market available.A Fosway 9-Grid™ Core Leader is recognized as having a strong core suite of solutions, leading the way in terms of customer advocacy and having an exemplary track record of performing well in enterprise organizations.“The current business environment requires learning teams to focus on innovation, agility and delivering impact,” said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. “Moving into the Core Leader zone on the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems, Learning Pool continues to meet customer needs with a focus on innovation and acquisitions to accelerate their digital offering and broadening out their skills capability.”Learning Pool is changing how companies get their people performance-ready with learning experiences informed by the application of intelligent data. The company’s groundbreaking platform and content deliver a personalized, purposeful learning experience. It aligns learning with an individual’s goals and the responsibilities of their role, creating extraordinary outcomes for individuals and organizations alike.Ben Betts, CEO of Learning Pool said, “We are delighted that our rapid progress within the Learning Systems category has been seen by Fosway. Learning Pool’s next-generation Learning Platform is now rightly recognized as a Core Leader in the space, following years of significant R&D investment. With the integration of People Analytix’s AI-powered skills tech, Learning Pool’s platform is now the leading one-stop solution for the complete employee learning lifecycle, from onboarding to compliance, to upskilling and reskilling. Our approach to using intelligent data to make learning personal and purposeful is helping us to win new clients and continues to ensure that our loyal customer base stays right at the cutting-edge of digital learning best practices.”