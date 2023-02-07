Flyby and KRUSH Brands Partner To Improve Rider Safety and Increase Revenue in Last Mile Delivery

L-R: Saher Khattab (Flyby), Ian Ohan (Krush), Dr. Petar Stojanov (Flyby) and Michael Romkey (Krush).

DUBAI, UAE, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flyby and KRUSH Brands announce their strategic partnership, launching a pilot of technologies to improve rider safety and introduce a breakthrough mobile advertising platform.

Flyby, a Dubai-based company, provides smart delivery boxes and mobile digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising. They will integrate their cutting-edge smart delivery box technology with KRUSH Brands’ Locale, an innovative food ordering platform with an in-house delivery fleet, to test rider telemetry and location-based advertising. As a result, Locale’s entire fleet of delivery bikes will become smart mobile digital billboards.

KRUSH Brands were instrumental during COVID in promoting home-grown foodpreneurs in the UAE, as well as creating a safe environment for their riders, with millions of deliveries completed without any fatalities.

“We’re thrilled to partner with KRUSH Brands, a restaurant group that values the importance of training and appreciating their riders,” said Saher Khattab, Head of Marketing and Business Development of Flyby. “It's truly unprecedented in this industry to have a significant number of drivers and not have any casualties over the years. We're proud to be launching our commercial pilot with a company that aligns so closely with our priorities of safety and excellence.”

“We’re excited to be part of the Flyby journey as the exclusive test and launch partner,” said Ian Ohan, Founder & CEO of KRUSH Brands / Locale. “Locale has solved the problem of economically sustainable food delivery by operating its own professional and ethically treated delivery fleet. Flyby supports our mission by monetizing the delivery asset itself, with the added benefit of Flyby’s real-time rider telemetrics. This represents another layer of safety for our rider team, having completed over 5 million deliveries without any fatalities.”

The commercial trial aims to test Flyby’s telemetry and data-gathering capabilities, as well as the economics of the mobile advertising platform, in partnership with industry-leading media planners and media buyers.

Expect to see Locale's fleet of Flyby-equipped vehicles on the streets of Dubai in the coming weeks.



About Flyby

Flyby is a Dubai-based smart delivery box and mobile digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising company. Sensors provide advanced rider telematics and insights, and the cloud-based platform provides real-time data and visibility of riders in the city. Flyby aims to turn every delivery bike into a smart cloud-enabled mobile digital billboard.

flyby.global

About Locale

Locale is a community of brands, people and innovators joined by a powerful belief in why good food, good people and good ideas matter. Awesome food, proprietary food technology, owned & loved brands, efficient, multi-kitchen operations and professional, ethical and premium delivery. Locale is a unique ecosystem supporting awesome foodpreneurs with amazing food concepts, providing a highly curated, innovative marketplace for our customers with more and better choice, and where Good Food Matters.

locale.ae

Business Inquiries:

hello@flyby.global

Learn more about Flyby at flyby.global

Press & Media Enquiries: