Artist in Residence Program Scheduled at OWLS

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is hosting an Artist in Residence program June 19-23 at the Outdoor Wildlife Learning Site in Bismarck.

The program is open to all North Dakota artists at least 18 years of age. Artists will be paid a stipend of $1,750 upon completion of the residency requirements. Participants will provide two public onsite presentations about their artwork, process or tools.

Artwork developed during the residency will reflect the Department’s mission statement: “… to protect, conserve and enhance fish and wildlife populations and their habitat for sustained public consumptive and nonconsumptive use.

For more information and an application form, visit the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov. The application deadline is April 19.

Applicants who have any questions should contact Sherry Niesar, Artist in Residence coordinator, at sniesar@nd.gov, or 701-527-3714.

