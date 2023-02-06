Counter UAS Homeland Security 2023: Conference Attendees Revealed

Counter UAS Homeland Security 2023 Conference

SAE Media Group has announced its attendees for the Counter UAS Homeland Security Conference taking place in Arlington, VA, February 8-9, 2023.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bringing together the most influential thought leaders for presentations, the Counter UAS Homeland Security Conference agenda will provide expert insights into the latest developments to ensure that civilians, domestic infrastructure, borders, and all aspects of homeland security are protected from the criminal use of drones.

Not only will the event feature sessions from high-ranking US DoD officials but also speakers from all around the world will provide an international perspective on the evolution of the issue and what lessons can be learned from real-world examples.

The conference will take place on February 8-9. 2023, at the Hilton Arlington Hotel, Virginia, USA. Places are limited with more than 150 confirmed delegates; register at http://www.cuas-homelandsecurity.com/pr.

This inaugural event – new to SAE Media Group’s hugely successful unmanned systems conference portfolio, is set to be another industry-leading meeting.

It will provide a valuable experience to meet with colleagues and other industry professionals all seeking to protect the homeland from the future UAS threat.

These are a few of the organizations attending this year:

• Advanced Protection Systems

• AeroVigilance

• AFWERX

• Axient

• Berry Aviation

• Black River Systems

• Black Sage Technologies

• Bundeswehr

• Carmenta, Inc.

• Center for Strategic and International Studies

• Civil Nuclear Constabulary

• Convexum

• Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

• Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs

• Dedrone

• Department of Homeland Security

• Echodyne Corporation

• Edgesource Corporation

• Elbit America

• EUROCONTROL

• Executive Office of The President, The White House

• Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

• Federal Aviation Administration

• Federal Bureau of Investigation

• Federal Emergency Management Agency

• Federal Police of Germany

• Fortem Technologies

• HAF/A4PR / U.S. Air Force

• ICR, Inc.

• Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

• Joint Counter Small UAS Office (JCO)

• MyDefence A/S

• National Nuclear Security Administration/ Department of Energy

• Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E)

• Peace Research Institute Oslo

• Pentagon Force Protection Agency

• Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics

• Rafael Systems Global Sustainment

• RAND Corporation

• Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO)

• Royal Air Force

• SAIC

• SkySafe

• Strategic Analysis, Inc.

• Teledyne FLIR

• The Drone Racing League

• Transportation Security Administration Headquarters

• U.S. Air Force Directorate of Security Forces

• U.S. Air Force Futures

• U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

• U.S. Air Force Materiel Command HQ

• U.S. Army

• U.S. Army Evaluation Center/Army Test and Evaluation Command

• U.S. Border Patrol

• U.S. Coast Guard

Plus, many more

Download the conference brochure at http://www.cuas-homelandsecurity.com/pr.

GOLD SPONSORS:

Echodyne | Edgesource | SAIC | Weibel Scientific A/S

SPONSORS AND EXHIBITORS:

Advanced Protection Systems SA | Axient | Convexum | Fortem Technologies | MyDefence A/S

For sponsorship, exhibition and speaking opportunities, contact Justin Predescu at justin.predescu@saemediagroup.com or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6130.

For delegate attendance enquiries and group bookings, contact Freddy Cruddas at freddy.cruddas@saemediagroup.com or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6105.

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.