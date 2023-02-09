Peoples Telephone Cooperative Continues to Leverage RADWIN PtMP Solutions in East Texas
Peoples Telephone Cooperative extends service speeds to business and residential customers in East Texas using RADWINTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RADWIN, a leading global wireless broadband solutions provider, and Peoples Telephone Cooperative, a telecommunications provider and long standing customer of RADWIN, have come together to extend the deployment of RADWIN’s solutions in East Texas. This decision comes after the success of RADWIN’s legacy 5000 PtMP solutions that were deployed in 2014 to serve Peoples’ residential and commercial customers.
Initially, Peoples were looking for a reliable, supportive, and cost-efficient partner to help them overcome the challenge of severe weather, including thunderstorms, tornados, damaging winds, torrential rain and heavily wooded areas that compromised services. Nine years later, Peoples are deploying JET DUO and RADWIN MultiSector solutions to further extend their services at speeds of up to 100 Mbps to more than 3000 customers and businesses across rural locations in East Texas. Thanks to the partnership, Peoples’ customers will be able to choose from a wider range of telecommunication packages.
Keith Kindle, Chief Wireless Development and Operations Officer at Peoples explained, “we started using RADWIN in 2014 and now here we are 9 years later still using RADWIN. RADWIN’s JET and MultiSector are easy to deploy, easy to use, and offer unparalleled reliability. We always get good reliable service from RADWIN, even when products are deployed on the same tower with other 5 GHz radios. I’m looking forward to future product introductions within the next year.”
“We are delighted that our long standing customer, Peoples Telephone Cooperative has decided to further extend its network with RADWIN’s PtMP solutions” said Alvaro Gonzalez Bancalari, RADWIN General Manager for the Americas. “Peoples provide high-quality telecommunication services that are crucial to keeping their residential and business customers connected, especially with the changes brought about with the Covid Pandemic. JET DUO and RADWIN MultiSector help improve fixed wireless access and provide higher capacity, to assure reliable, yet affordable communications services for the customers of Peoples Telephone Cooperative.”
About RADWIN
RADWIN is the global provider of broadband wireless solutions, delivering blazing-fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies, RADWIN’s solutions are equipped with powerful OSS tools to support all operational aspects of the network lifecycle and enable operation in the toughest conditions, including interference and nLOS. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN’s solutions power applications, including backhaul, access, private network connectivity, and broadband on the move for rail and metro trains.
About Peoples Telephone Cooperative, Inc.
Peoples Telephone Cooperative provides high-quality telecommunication services across Texas. Using top-of-the-range tech, they serve 19 counties offering telephone, internet, home security, and a range of other solutions. Working with both residential and commercial customers, their experienced teams keep people connected by overcoming common challenges with incomparable ease.
