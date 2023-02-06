2023 Latest Study On Eye Smudge Brush Market - Industry Size, Share, & Growth Analysis By Top Players Up To 2028

Rising awareness about eye makeup and high focus on personal appearance are key factors expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally, the Eye Smudge Brush Market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the next few years due to its growing scope and applications.Key factors such as changing lifestyle preferences, rising disposable income, and growing online purchases of eye smudge brushes are expected to boost global market revenue growth between 2023 and 2028.

An eye smudge brush is a small, curved brush with densely-packed fibers commonly used for smudging eyeliners and eye shadows. It is best fit for applying exact amount of color to add depth in the eye socket area or create a smokier eye look. Eye smudge brush is one of the must-have makeup tools for currently trending smoky eyes and bold makeup. There has been a rapid increase in the demand for eye smudge brushes owing to rising focus on self-grooming, and increasing knowledge about eye makeup.

An increasing number of eco-conscious people against animal fur for making brushes have encouraged manufacturers to develop novel cruelty-free, handcrafted makeup brushes made from nylon and Taklon. This is also expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for existing and emerging market players in the coming years.

However, rising availability of low-quality eye smudge brushes and high cost of eye makeup products are some key factors expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

The Little Horse Fur Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The little horse fur segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to high usage of little horse fur in the production of makeup brushes, rising preference for horse fur brushes fur eye shadow brushes due to great bendability and great color payoff

The Film and Television Industry Segment to Account for a Significantly Larger Revenue Share:

The film and television industry segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share between 2023 and 2028 owing to rapidly expanding entertainment and media sector, high usage of top-quality eye makeup accessories in the film and television industry by actors and celebrities on regular basis, and rising availability of various types of eye smudge brushes.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to increasing focus on personal appearance, growing trend for bold eye makeup and eye smudge, high standard of living, and rising availability of top-quality eye smudge brushes. In addition, increasing investments in developing more durable and efficient brushes and presence of leading cosmetic manufacturers are expected to drive North America market growth during the forecast period.

Eye Smudge Brush Market By Company:

• Mary Kay

• Sigma Enterprises, LLC

• Mineralogie

• Black Up

• Charlotte Tilbury

• Bobbi Brown

• Jentry Kelley

• Lily Lolo

• Cos Bar

• Elf Cosmetics, Inc.

• Laura Mercier

• Zoeva

Eye Smudge Brush Industry Recent Developments:

• In March 2022, Hiroshima Artist Brush Manufacturing Co. Ltd announced the launch of Kimeri, a new brand of makeup brushes.

• In August 2022, Code Beauty announced the launch of cruelty-free handcrafted high quality, long-lasting Japanese makeup brush sets. The limited-edition set consists of 5 dual-ended brushes, viz, concealer and lip brush, eyeshadow and smudger brush, brow definer and spoolie, blusher and highlighter brush and foundation blender brush.

The global eye smudge brush market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Eye Smudge Brush Market Segment by Type:

• The Little Horse Fur

• Goat Fur

• Others

Eye Smudge Brush Market Segment by Application:

• The Film and Television Industry

• Studio

• Personal

• Others

Eye Smudge Brush Market Segment by Region:

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

• Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)

Key Reasons to Purchase:

• Estimates 2023 to 2028 eye smudge brush market current market trends and development trends

• Market dynamics along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

• Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the eye smudge brush market

• Competitive landscape involving market share of the major players, new strategies and projects adopted by players in the last five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering product offerings, key financial information, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by major market players

• Brief about impact of COVID-19 on the global eye smudge brush market

Key Questions Addressed:

• What revenue CAGR is the global market expected to register during the forecast period?

• Which key players are leading in the global eye smudge brush market?

• What is the expected market size of the global eye smudge brush market between 2023 and 2028?

• What factors are expected to open new growth avenues and opportunities for existing and emerging market players?

• What are some of the key challenges that the global market is expected to face during the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

