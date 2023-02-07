Supply Chain Bestseller “From Source to Sold” Launches in Audiobook Format

Listeners get insightful stories from 26 leading supply chain executives, CEOs, and thought leaders plus access to the CHAIN Model for Supply Chain Leadership

SINGAPORE, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radu Palamariu (Alcott Global) and Knut Alicke (McKinsey & Company), supply chain thought leaders and bestselling authors are excited to announce the launch of the audiobook edition of “From Source to Sold” (Grammar Factory Publishing, 2023), which will be available for purchase and download on February 7th, 2023.

“From Source to Sold” offers an inside look at the real-world experiences and valuable lessons of supply chain experts, industry leaders, and disruptive innovators. The book delves into the career paths and strategies of those who have propelled businesses of all sizes, from large multinationals to startups, to the forefront of their industries. It provides listeners with a unique perspective on the specific techniques and smart business practices employed by today’s top supply chain leaders to achieve success and reach the C-suite level.

The release of the audiobook follows the success of the print edition of “From Source to Sold,” which has been met with high demand since its October 2022 launch. The book has reached an audience of 1.8 million, is already distributed through 55 online and offline bookshops, and has been featured in over 200 press articles. The book’s launch was also supported by 14 book launch events in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, an advertising and social media campaign, which helped the book reach over 5,000 readers.

In addition to the audiobook, the listeners will have access to exclusive bonus content, including "The CHAIN Model," a companion guide to "From Source to Sold" which is available to audiobook listeners. The companion guide offers additional resources and support to implement the strategies outlined in the book. The leadership stories offer important insights into what it takes to be a successful supply chain leader. And these themes have been neatly summarized through what the authors call the CHAIN Model for Supply Chain Leadership, or Chain (C-H-A-I-N), which stands for: Collaborative, Holistic, Adaptable, Influential, Narrative.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our readers the option to listen to 'From Source to Sold' on the go," said Radu Palamariu. "The audiobook is a great way for busy professionals to fit the book's valuable content into their busy schedules," continues Knut Alicke.

"From Source to Sold" is now available for purchase and download on Audible, Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes&Noble, Mofibo and on Storytel. The print edition of the book is also available in all major bookstores.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

RADU PALAMARIU is the managing director of Alcott Global, the leading global executive search firm focused on operations and supply chain. He works on C-level assignments with Fortune 500 companies and local conglomerates in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, supply chain management and eCommerce.

KNUT ALICKE is a partner at McKinsey & Company, part of the global supply chain leadership team, and a visiting professor of supply chain at the University of Cologne. He advises clients on a variety of topics around supply chain, including digital supply chains, risk and resilience, advanced analytics, and supply chain transformations.

FEATURED CONTRIBUTORS

Yossi Sheffi, Director, MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics

Ivanka Janssen, Chief Supply Chain Officer/EVP, Philips

Ernest Nicolas, Chief Supply Chain Officer, HP Inc.

Sandra MacQuillan, Ex - EVP and CSCO, Mondelēz International

Jim Rowan, CEO and President, Volvo Cars

Tan Chong Meng, Group Chief Executive Officer, PSA International (PSA)

Thomas Netzer, Global COO, Wayfair

Lynn Torrel, Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer, Flex

Pier Luigi Sigismondi, President (Worldwide Food & Beverage Group), Dole Sunshine Company

Sami Naffakh, Chief Supply Officer, Reckitt

Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, Executive Vice President & COO, Vestas

Essa Al-Saleh, CEO and Board Member, Volta Trucks

Deepak Garg, CEO & Founder, RIVIGO

Ken Allen, Chair of the Supervisory Board, ProGlove, Ex CEO DHL Express

Vikram Agarwal, Chief Operations Officer, Danone

Beatrix Praeceptor, Ex - Chief Procurement Officer, Mondi Group

Michael Corbo, Ex - Chief Supply Chain Officer, Colgate-Palmolive

Andres Krinninger, President Industrial Trucks & Services EMEA, KION Group

Jay Lee, Former Foxconn Vice Chair

Bonnie Fetch, VP and Head of Global Supply Chain and Manufacturing, Cummins Inc.

Achim Duennwald, COO GLS Germany

Dirk Holbach, CSCO Beauty/Laundry & Home Care, CSVP, MD, Henkel

Donna Warton, CVP Supply Chain and Sustainability, Microsoft

Sascha Menges, CEO, TTS Tooltechnic Systems Holding AG

Chouaib Rokbi, Executive Vice President – Digital Transformation and IT, STMicroelectronics

Claudio Strobl, Senior Vice President Operations, Cargotec

From Source to Sold Overview