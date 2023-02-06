Submit Release
News Search

There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,260 in the last 365 days.

Susumi Coin Launches on BiBox Exchange

$SUSU Token Trading Goes Live on BiBox Exchange

Our goal is to make the Susumi Crowdfunding platform accessible to everyone, and the trading of $SUSU is a big step in that direction”
— Sam Igwe - CEO
CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, ST. KITTS & NEVIS, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susumi Capital Corp is proud to announce that the trading of Susumi Coin (SUSU) has commenced on BiBox Exchange.
$SUSU is now available for trading with the SUSU/USDT pair.

$SUSU is the native token of the Susumi Crowdfunding platform, which enables users to raise funds quickly in cryptocurrency.
It can be used to activate funding campaigns on the platform. Donors who contribute to funding campaigns with stable coins on Susumi will be rewarded with $SUSU Tokens.

With the listing on BiBox Exchange, Susumi Capital is taking another step towards making its innovative platform more accessible and user-friendly.
Traders can now take advantage of the many benefits of the Susumi Crowdfunding platform by trading $SUSU.
Withdrawal of $SUSU is immediately available, while deposit of $SUSU will open on February 17th, 2023.

Susumi Capital CEO, Sam Igwe commented on the launch, saying, "Our goal is to make the Susumi Crowdfunding platform accessible to everyone, and the trading of $SUSU is a big step in that direction. With $SUSU, our users can easily access funding in $BUSD by creating a Susu Fund on the Susumi App quickly and securely."

In addition to the listing on BiBox Exchange, Susumi Capital will also be announcing further listings on other centralized cryptocurrency exchanges in the coming weeks. This is to ensure that the wider community of Cryptocurrency holders gain access to this useful resource.

The Susumi App, which is live and operational on susumi.io, offers easy access to individuals in need of funding to receive donations in cryptocurrency stablecoins from the community.

About Susumi Capital Corp:

Susumi Capital is a decentralized crowdfunding platform that empowers individuals and organizations to raise funds quickly using cryptocurrency. By utilizing the power of blockchain technology, Susumi Capital Ltd aims to democratize the fundraising process and make it accessible to everyone.

For more information, please visit the official website at susumicapital.com
Sam Igwe Susumi Capital

Sam Igwe
Susumi Capital
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Comprar moneda Susumi. Susumi Coin es el token nativo de la revolucionaria plataforma de financiación colectiva descentralizada.

You just read:

Susumi Coin Launches on BiBox Exchange

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.