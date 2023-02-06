Susumi Coin Launches on BiBox Exchange
$SUSU Token Trading Goes Live on BiBox Exchange
Our goal is to make the Susumi Crowdfunding platform accessible to everyone, and the trading of $SUSU is a big step in that direction”CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, ST. KITTS & NEVIS, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susumi Capital Corp is proud to announce that the trading of Susumi Coin (SUSU) has commenced on BiBox Exchange.
— Sam Igwe - CEO
$SUSU is now available for trading with the SUSU/USDT pair.
$SUSU is the native token of the Susumi Crowdfunding platform, which enables users to raise funds quickly in cryptocurrency.
It can be used to activate funding campaigns on the platform. Donors who contribute to funding campaigns with stable coins on Susumi will be rewarded with $SUSU Tokens.
With the listing on BiBox Exchange, Susumi Capital is taking another step towards making its innovative platform more accessible and user-friendly.
Traders can now take advantage of the many benefits of the Susumi Crowdfunding platform by trading $SUSU.
Withdrawal of $SUSU is immediately available, while deposit of $SUSU will open on February 17th, 2023.
Susumi Capital CEO, Sam Igwe commented on the launch, saying, "Our goal is to make the Susumi Crowdfunding platform accessible to everyone, and the trading of $SUSU is a big step in that direction. With $SUSU, our users can easily access funding in $BUSD by creating a Susu Fund on the Susumi App quickly and securely."
In addition to the listing on BiBox Exchange, Susumi Capital will also be announcing further listings on other centralized cryptocurrency exchanges in the coming weeks. This is to ensure that the wider community of Cryptocurrency holders gain access to this useful resource.
The Susumi App, which is live and operational on susumi.io, offers easy access to individuals in need of funding to receive donations in cryptocurrency stablecoins from the community.
About Susumi Capital Corp:
Susumi Capital is a decentralized crowdfunding platform that empowers individuals and organizations to raise funds quickly using cryptocurrency. By utilizing the power of blockchain technology, Susumi Capital Ltd aims to democratize the fundraising process and make it accessible to everyone.
For more information, please visit the official website at susumicapital.com
Comprar moneda Susumi. Susumi Coin es el token nativo de la revolucionaria plataforma de financiación colectiva descentralizada.