SUSUMI CAPITAL LTD ANNOUNCES THE LISTING OF THE SUSUMI COIN (SUSU) ON BIBOX EXCHANGE
$SUSU Token will begin public trading on BiBox Exchange on 03/02/2023
We are committed to providing our users with good value and a quality product and we are confident that the BiBox Exchange is an excellent platform to help us achieve this.”CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, ST. KITTS & NEVIS, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susumi Capital Corp. is proud to announce the listing of the Susumi Coin (SUSU) on BiBox, the First AI Digital Asset Trade Platform and Cryptocurrency Exchange on February 3, 2023 at 16:00 (UTC+8).
The listing will make SUSU/USDT pair trading and grid trading available to the public through the BiBox community.
Susumi Coin ($SUSU) is the native utility token of the Susumi decentralized crowdfunding platform. It can be used to activate funding campaigns on the platform. Donors who contribute to funding campaigns with stable coins on Susumi will be rewarded with $SUSU Tokens.
Susumi Coin has a maximum supply of 100 Billion units, with only 4% of the total supply available in initial circulation. New tokens will only be released when donations are made to crowdfunding campaigns on the platform.
"This listing is an important step in the growth and development of Susumi Coin, and we're excited to welcome a new community of traders and investors to our platform," said Sam Igwe, CEO of Susumi Capital Corp. "We are committed to providing our users with good value, a quality product and the best possible experience and we are confident that the BiBox Exchange is an excellent platform to help us achieve this."
In addition to the listing on BiBox, Susumi Capital will also be announcing further listings on other centralized cryptocurrency exchanges in the coming weeks. This is to ensure that the wider community of Cryptocurrency holders gain access to this useful resource.
The Susumi App, which is live and operational on susumi.io, offers easy access to individuals in need of funding to receive donations in cryptocurrency stable coins from the community.
About Susumi Capital Corp:
Susumi Capital is a decentralized crowdfunding platform that empowers individuals and organizations to raise funds quickly using cryptocurrency. By utilizing the power of blockchain technology, Susumi Capital Ltd aims to democratize the fundraising process and make it accessible to everyone.
For more information, please visit the official website at susumicapital.com
