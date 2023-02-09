Creanord Releases High Performance TWAMP Reflector for End-to-End 5G Transport Network Monitoring
We are extremely excited to add the reflector to our portfolio. It shows our ability to release innovative features that help communication service providers to stay on the pulse of their networks.”HELSINKI, FINLAND, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creanord Ltd announces that it will introduce, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 27- March 2, 2023, a TWAMP reflector that outperforms any existing solution on the market.
The TWAMP protocol has become the de facto standard for measuring end-to-end performance in mobile and fixed networks. Having detailed visibility of end-to-end performance in 5G networks is vital to ensure that end users can enjoy a consistent performance and a great user experience.
“We are extremely excited to add the high performance TWAMP reflector to our portfolio. It shows Creanord’s continuing ability and strive to release innovative features that help communication service providers to stay on the pulse of their networks. It complements our toolkit of state-of-the-art end-to-end network performance management and service assurance tools for 5G networks and beyond” says Jorma Hämäläinen, CEO at Creanord.
Creanord’s high performance TWAMP reflector offers unparalleled scalability reaching millions of packets per second (PPS) processing capacity with microsecond-level accuracy and allows the operator to replace stacks of reflector devices with a single device per central location.
“As operators upgrade their transport networks to support higher capacities and more service classes, also the performance measurements need to scale accordingly. Mobile operators need an accurate and scalable solution that can meet the quality monitoring requirements of 5G and future networks“, says Antti Paju, Fellow at Creanord.
The TWAMP Reflector is a part of the Creanord PULSure solution, which allows service providers to track network performance and measure user experience using a comprehensive set of measurement types for the entire service lifecycle, and is complemented with advanced analytics, reporting, machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. With PULSure, communication service providers can assure that they are delivering their services as promised 24/7.
The Creanord high performance TWAMP Reflector is commercially available today. The solution is delivered as a VNF for Telco Cloud environments or embedded in Creanord PULSensor 4000 hardware. For more information about Creanord solutions, visit www.creanord.com.
About Creanord: Creanord is a specialist in network performance and quality assurance with more than 20 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, managed service and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord’s PULSure solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord’s technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.
