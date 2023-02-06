Office of Administration Announces Dr. Alyssa Bish as Director of the Division of Personnel

Jefferson City, Mo. – The Office of Administration is pleased to announce Dr. Alyssa Bish as the Director of the Division of Personnel. She was recommended by Gov. Parson and confirmed by the Missouri Senate on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Since joining the Division of Personnel in June 2021, Dr. Bish has had great success as the Director of Talent Development. In that role, she managed the implementation of the State of Missouri’s first Learning Framework and served as chair of the Show Me Excellence Virtual Summit, which included over 1,700 participants.

In November 2021 she advanced as the Director of Strategy and Leadership Development. In this position, she led the People Analytics, Data Visualization and Talent Development team to support the management transformation and strategic workforce planning across all executive agencies.

As the Director of Personnel, Dr. Bish will oversee personnel policies and responsibilities as it relates to the State of Missouri workforce, develop and carry out initiatives designed to benefit state team members, and collaborate with Human Resources professionals for each of the 17 executive departments.

“Alyssa is a team player who is skilled at analyzing data to determine the next best steps for moving programs forward,” said Office of Administration Commissioner Ken Zellers. “During her time with the Division of Personnel, her leadership and program implementation have been extraordinary. In her new role as the Director of Personnel, her experience and expertise will be instrumental in helping us advance our recruitment and retention efforts.”

“Our State’s most valuable resources are the dedicated state team members doing the work to serve Missourians,” said Dr. Bish. “I am excited to give my very best to ensure every public servant has a place to belong and the resources to thrive.”

Bish has a Doctorate in Communication, a Master of Public Affairs degree, and a Master of Arts in Communication from the University of Missouri, Columbia. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies with an emphasis on Public Relations and Organizational Leadership and a minor in Sociology.