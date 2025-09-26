Missouri Leadership Academy Graduates New State Leaders Focused on Enhancing Citizen Services

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - The State of Missouri yesterday celebrated the graduation of Classes 14 and 15 from the Missouri Leadership Academy, an innovative program that brings together emerging leaders from across all executive departments to build new skills and become better public servants. The graduation ceremony marks the culmination of a rigorous, months-long curriculum focused on leadership development and practical process improvement.

A central component for this year’s graduating classes was the development of capstone projects designed to directly improve the public's interaction with state government. Both classes selected projects based on customer journey maps, which is a visual representation of a customer's experience with a service or state agency. This unique focus tasked participants with examining the experience of those who use state services and finding ways to improve them. Participants presented their final projects and executive summaries just prior to the graduation ceremony.

“The Missouri Leadership Academy is a cornerstone of our commitment to maintaining a workforce that is focused on excellence and public service. These graduates have dedicated themselves to becoming better leaders, and their capstone projects are a testament to their innovation,” said Missouri Office of Administration Commissioner Ken Zellers. “Their work will directly improve citizen services, and it’s a powerful reminder of how our collective efforts can create a better government that serves all Missourians.”

A graduation ceremony was held on Sept. 25 for both classes in the Capitol Rotunda.

Photos from the graduation ceremony are at: Missouri Leadership Academy Class 14 & 15 Graduation on Flickr.

"The Missouri Leadership Academy has been an incredible experience. This program challenged us to look at government from a new perspective, focusing on how we can directly improve the lives of the citizens we serve. My project gave me the chance to apply everything I learned, and I’m confident the skills I've gained will help me better serve my team and the public for years to come,” said Jessica Klaus, Leadership Academy Graduate and Office of Administration Deputy General Counsel.

The Missouri Leadership Academy continues to be a cornerstone initiative for professional development within the State of Missouri fostering leadership from within state government.

About the Missouri Leadership Academy: The Missouri Leadership Academy is an innovative program, hosted by Missouri’s Office of Administration that brings together emerging leaders from across all executive departments to build new skills and become better leaders.

To be considered for the program, department leaders from across the state must nominate their team members. Nominees then submit a resume and brief memorandum explaining why they are an ideal candidate for the program. Directors make the final approval of candidates for their respective department.

Since launching the program, the State of Missouri has graduated over 450 emerging leaders and continues to have two classes each year. Class 16 and 17 of the Missouri Leadership Academy will kick off next year.

More information is available at leadershipacademy.mo.gov.

Media Contact: Shayne Martin, Public Information Officer 573-522-0644.