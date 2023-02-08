Merryvale Vineyards Celebrates 40th Anniversary Year

Proprietors, Rene and Laurence Schlatter

Merryvale Vineyards celebrates its 40th anniversary through 2023 with a series of events to highlight the past and offer a look to the future.

Our dedication for growing and crafting supremely elegant Napa Valley wines is unwavering...Ownership allows for consistency year over year and control of the outcome from vine to bottle.” — Rene Schlatter, Proprietor