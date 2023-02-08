Merryvale Vineyards Celebrates 40th Anniversary Year
Merryvale Vineyards celebrates its 40th anniversary through 2023 with a series of events to highlight the past and offer a look to the future.
Our dedication for growing and crafting supremely elegant Napa Valley wines is unwavering...Ownership allows for consistency year over year and control of the outcome from vine to bottle.”ST. HELENA, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 1983, Merryvale Vineyards’ proprietor René Schlatter today announces that the winery will be celebrating its 40th anniversary through 2023 with a series of events to highlight the past forty years of Merryvale’s Napa Valley wines, while also providing a sneak-peak to future wine releases.
— Rene Schlatter, Proprietor
Over the last four decades, Merryvale Vineyards has established itself as the quintessential St. Helena winery. Owned and operated by the Schlatter Family since 1992, Merryvale Vineyards has remained true to its Napa Valley roots while adapting to the ever-evolving wine industry and trends. When asked what forty years means to Merryvale Vineyards, René Schlatter, proprietor, commented: “It means longevity, consistency of quality and style and keeping our eyes on the horizon. This anniversary is particularly significant to my family as it has allowed us to pause and reflect on the past and reconfirm our vision for the future.”
René and his family are committed to preserving the winery’s rich history without compromising their forward-looking plans. Working closely with Winemaker, Andrew Wright, together they have sharpened their focus on Bordeaux varieties, the wines that make Napa Valley so famous. Doing so through further investments in exceptional top-notch people, vineyards, farming practices and equipment. The Schlatter family’s guiding business principles for the future include producing more Estate grown wines, remaining family owned and operated, keeping a European influence on their winemaking style and philosophy, and preserving the historic winery and Cask Room for future generations to enjoy.
When further asked about his excitement for the future of Merryvale Vineyards, René focused on the importance of vineyard ownership and promising potential out of the newly acquired Mt. Veeder appellation vineyards. Today the family owns just over 42 acres, The Profile Estate, a 25-acre hillside vineyard overlooking St. Helena, and two sites comprised of 17 acres on Mt. Veeder.
“Our dedication for growing and crafting supremely elegant Napa Valley wines is unwavering. Over the last two years, we have invested and almost doubled our Estate vineyard acreage with a special focus on the Mt. Veeder appellation. Ownership allows for consistency year over year and control of the outcome from vine to bottle.”
Merryvale’s 40th Anniversary plans for the year include a memorable library tasting spanning all four decades of Profile along hosted by Karen MacNeil, author of The Wine Bible as well as tasting events in key markets across the country.
About Merryvale Vineyards - Founded in 1983, Merryvale Vineyards is the quintessential St. Helena destination. Located in the heart of the Napa Valley, Merryvale employs sustainable farming practices and superior standards in the vineyards and winery to ensure that the wines live up to their full potential. Merryvale’s portfolio boasts complex, balanced and classic wines that are truly reflective of the region’s terroir. The main varieties include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Merlot, and Sauvignon Blanc. Helmed by the Schlatter family for over 30 years, Merryvale has established deep roots with ownership of sustainably farmed estate vineyards: the Profile Estate, a 25-acre hillside vineyard overlooking St. Helena; and now 17 acres on Mt. Veeder. The Merryvale Tasting Room is open daily for tasting from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but not required; more information can be found at www.merryvale.com.
Angela Slade
Pacific Highway Wines
+1 415-819-5131
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram