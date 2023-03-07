Lifestyle Medicine Leader Receives Award for Innovative Program

About

Located in Western New York State, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) addresses the root causes of lifestyle-based diseases and doesn’t just treat the symptoms. Headed by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, RLMI is dedicated to educating individuals about the power of a whole-food plant-based diet and its proven ability to heal the body from within. The Institute provides several programs to help its participants switch to and maintain a whole-food, plant-based diet, including its 15-Day Jumpstart and two 10-week programs, the Lift Project and the PIVIO program (formerly CHIP), all certified by ACLM. The Institute also offers free CME courses for eligible medical practitioners, such as Jumpstarting Health (up to 24 CMEs), Lift (up to 10 CMEs), and monthly Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds (1 CME)

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute