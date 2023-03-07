Lifestyle Medicine Leader Receives Award for Innovative Program
With referrals from over 200 U.S. doctors, the Zoom-based, 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart program has reached over 1700 people since 2018.ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) is one of the 2023 recipients of Rochester Business Journal’s Health Care Heroes Award, in the category of Health Care Innovation, for its 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart. Rochester Business Journal gives the award yearly to outstanding health care professionals or organizations that have “made a significant impact on health care in the Greater Rochester Area.”
Jumpstart is a Zoom-based, interactive, medically-facilitated program that helps people make the switch to a plant-based diet in a lively and supportive community setting. Given monthly since 2018, Jumpstart has had over 1700 participants from 44 states, Canada, Mexico, and the UK. Most participants achieve substantial improvement in clinical measures of health such as cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure. RLMI’s peer-reviewed study demonstrating the power of this short lifestyle intervention appeared in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine. The plant-based way of eating used during the Jumpstart is based on the pioneering work of Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr., MD of the Cleveland Clinic.
Jumpstart was originally designed to be given in-person, and 18 cohorts took the program with excellent results before COVID hit. The necessary pivot to online delivery of Jumpstart expanded its reach while maintaining its effectiveness. Zoom-based Jumpstart remains live, engaging and impactful. Innovative features of Jumpstart include:
-One of the shortest, most effective lifestyle interventions available; rapid demonstration of value is very motivating for participants
.-Low barrier to entry for doctors: more than 200 doctors from around the US have referred their patients
-Low barrier to entry for participants: affordable, with discounts and scholarships available; no prescription needed; new program every month
-Fun and engaging for participants, with fellow Jumpstarters on Zoom from all over the world
-The only online medically-facilitated program teaching a low-fat whole-food plant-based eating plan demonstrated by Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr, MD of the Cleveland Clinic in peer-reviewed literature to arrest and reverse heart disease (Journal of Family Practice, July 2014), and effective with other chronic conditions including type-2 diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure.
RLMI is spreading good health with this powerful and scalable program.
ABOUT ROCHESTER BUSINESS JOURNAL’S HEALTH CARE HEROES.
Every year, Rochester Business Journal’s Health Care Heroes recognizes outstanding health care professionals in 19 categories of practice or service.
ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), led by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for health. RLMI advocates a plant-based diet with its proven ability to heal the body from within. RLMI offers three programs certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine: the 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart and two longer programs, the Lift Project and Pivio (formerly Complete Health Improvement Program/CHIP). RLMI also offers an alumni program, immersions, and individualized coaching services.
Visit https://rochesterlifestylemedicine.org/ for more information and follow RLMI on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram @roclifemed.
