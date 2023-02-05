Auto2x unveils its Top Technology Trends in Digital Vehicles 2040: Opportunities in AI, Data, Compute, Network, UX, Web3

Auto2x, Trends in Digital Vehicle 2040

Advancements in AI, data and WEB3 drive new automotive features that will offer safer, cleaner and more convenient mobility for people and goods. Read our study to learn about the trends and use cases” — Auto2x

AUTO2X REVEALS HOW DIGITAL VEHICLES THAT WILL ADD VALUE, DRIVEN REVENUES AND ACCELERATE CIRCULARITY

Digital disruption is creating new opportunities. 5G connectivity, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications, AI, Software and Big data are driving the digital transformation of the automotive industry.

Digital Vehicles expand beyond data-driven cars to offer new personalized services in vehicle interior, Fully-Autonomous Driving, zero-emissions and Circular Mobility. For example, AI is proliferating in vehicle perception for the optimization of object detection. New techniques aim at recognizing objects that are severely occluded: a person behind a car, that stop sign obscured by branches, or anything in low-light or low visibility conditions.

The convergence of Digital Vehicles and Circular Autos will drive the automotive industry to the new era of mobility economy. Leading carmakers and major automotive suppliers are investing heavily in the building blocks of Digital Vehicles: AI, Data, Compute, Network, UX, Web3 and more. However, many of them are falling behind due to the lack of clear strategy, technology competence and emerging competition.

- The opportunities in software and hardware development driven by new requirements in vehicle design, manufacturing, lifecycle management and circular autos;

- The most promising new features and services coming to vehicles by 2040 based on AI technologies, such as machine learning and computer vision, to advance Autonomous Driving, HMI, Electrification and Sustainable mobility;

- Key companies behind technological breakthroughts in computing, data and blockchain to unleash new value, such as Peta-Scale computing, Digital Vehicle Wallets, Digital Twin and more.

- The evolution of regulation, policy and standards to allow secure vehicle updates, continuous homologation

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. How digitalization impacts vehicle design, manufacturing, homologation and use

1.1. What is changing in the design of next-gen vehicles?

1.2. Trends in Automotive Software development

1.3. New Manufacturing processes for Digital Autos

1.4. Emerging requirements for continuous regulatory compliance

1.5. Future of Passenger Experience – Usage – Sharing

1.6. End of life for Digital Autos

2. Data-driven cars

2.1. Software-Defined Vehicles & Open architectures

2.2. Open-source Software

2.3. Digital Twin

2.4. Continuous homologation

3. The future of AI in Automotive

3.1. ML

3.2. Computer vision

3.5. AI in HMI

4. Blockchain applications in Automotive

4.1. Top new features in electrification

4.2 Blockchain use cases for sustainability

4.2. How to levarage distributed ledgers to promote data-sharing

5. Next-gen connected vehicle services: advanced HMI and UX-UI

5.1. Cabin sensing

5.2. Health monitoring

5.3. Gamification

5.4. Metaverse

6. Cyber Security

6.1. Security by design

6.2. Security-as-a-Service

