ROAD CLOSURE - VT Route 103 / Wyman Falls Rd

VT Route 103 at Wyman Falls Rd in Chester will be closed until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
