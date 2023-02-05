Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 12:07:10 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 12:07:10 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.

There were 194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,690 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Snowmobile Crash with Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23B3000660                               

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury                                              

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

 

DATE/TIME: 02/05/2023 at approximately 1306 Hours

STREET: Glastenbury Loop Trail

TOWN: Somerset

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Trails

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 17

PROTECTIVE HEADGEAR? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gill, Massachusetts

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Skidoo

VEHICLE MODEL: MXZ

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end damage

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Baystate Franklin Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a snowmobile crash with injuries off Castle Brook Road in the Town of Somerset. Wilmington Fire and Rescue assisted the Vermont State Police by successfully locating the injured operator of the snowmobile. It was discovered that the snowmobile operator was traveling on a trail at approximately 40 MPH before they lost control and eventually collided with a tree head-on. The operator sustained non-life threatening injuries to their upper body, including chest and rib pain.

 

Deerfield Valley Rescue Squad transported the operator to the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in the Town of Greenfield, Massachusetts, for further medical evaluation.

 

The Vermont State Police were assisted by Wilmington Fire and Rescue, Deerfield Valley Rescue, and A-Z Snowmobiles.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Snowmobile Crash with Injuries

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.