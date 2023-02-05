Shaftsbury Barracks / Snowmobile Crash with Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B3000660

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

DATE/TIME: 02/05/2023 at approximately 1306 Hours

STREET: Glastenbury Loop Trail

TOWN: Somerset

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Trails

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 17

PROTECTIVE HEADGEAR? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gill, Massachusetts

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Skidoo

VEHICLE MODEL: MXZ

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end damage

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Baystate Franklin Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a snowmobile crash with injuries off Castle Brook Road in the Town of Somerset. Wilmington Fire and Rescue assisted the Vermont State Police by successfully locating the injured operator of the snowmobile. It was discovered that the snowmobile operator was traveling on a trail at approximately 40 MPH before they lost control and eventually collided with a tree head-on. The operator sustained non-life threatening injuries to their upper body, including chest and rib pain.

Deerfield Valley Rescue Squad transported the operator to the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in the Town of Greenfield, Massachusetts, for further medical evaluation.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by Wilmington Fire and Rescue, Deerfield Valley Rescue, and A-Z Snowmobiles.