Shaftsbury Barracks / Snowmobile Crash with Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B3000660
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss
STATION: VSP Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8
DATE/TIME: 02/05/2023 at approximately 1306 Hours
STREET: Glastenbury Loop Trail
TOWN: Somerset
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Trails
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile
AGE: 17
PROTECTIVE HEADGEAR? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gill, Massachusetts
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Skidoo
VEHICLE MODEL: MXZ
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end damage
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: Baystate Franklin Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a snowmobile crash with injuries off Castle Brook Road in the Town of Somerset. Wilmington Fire and Rescue assisted the Vermont State Police by successfully locating the injured operator of the snowmobile. It was discovered that the snowmobile operator was traveling on a trail at approximately 40 MPH before they lost control and eventually collided with a tree head-on. The operator sustained non-life threatening injuries to their upper body, including chest and rib pain.
Deerfield Valley Rescue Squad transported the operator to the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in the Town of Greenfield, Massachusetts, for further medical evaluation.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by Wilmington Fire and Rescue, Deerfield Valley Rescue, and A-Z Snowmobiles.