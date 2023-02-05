Senior Health Executive at Henry Ford Health Joins Filamon Board

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian clinical-stage drug development company, Filamon Limited, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Prasad as a Non-Executive Director.
Lisa holds the position of Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at Henry Ford Health (HFH), a premier academic medical centre based in Detroit, Michigan, USA. She leads Henry Ford Innovations, a unit that positions HFH to adapt to the rapidly changing world of technology and consumer-impacted health care. Lisa is responsible for leveraging HFH’s intellectual and clinical assets through technology commercialization, venture funding, product development, and corporate partnerships. In this role she also oversees Henry Ford’s licensing of international hospitals in Asia and the Middle East, and the Global Technology Development Program to identify cutting edge health care technologies in Israel and position them for co-development and launch into the U.S. healthcare market.
Filamon Executive Chairman and CEO, Dr Graham Kelly, said, “Lisa’s appointment is a significant development for the Company, bringing some important skills, experience and networks to the Filamon Board. In particular, her experience in identifying and helping commercialise innovative drugs, along with her international standing and contacts. Lisa rounds off a well-balanced Board that I am confident has the competencies to bring Filamon’s innovative technology platforms onto the world stage.”
About Henry Ford Health and FLM-JG1
Henry Ford Health (HFH) is a shareholder in Filamon and has licensed the asset, FLM-JG1, to Filamon.
FLM-JG1 is being developed as a treatment for men with prostate cancer that is becoming resistant to a class of drugs known as androgen receptor inhibitors (eg, Xtandi, Zytiga, Erleanda). These drugs provide the last meaningful line of defence against cancer progression once the cancer becomes metastatic, with sales in 2022 of an estimated US$9B.
Tumours start becoming resistant to these drugs after about 6 months. HFH scientists discovered that FLM-JG1 in the laboratory is able to restore responsiveness to those drugs. If that is confirmed in the clinic it would open the door to a revolution in the care of men with mid-stage prostate cancer, preventing or slowing its progression into a lethal disease.
Filamon currently is conducting an early funding round. Offer details and further information can be found by visiting the Company website at www.filamon.com
Prue Kelly
Filamon
+61 499326215
info@filamon.com
