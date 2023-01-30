Second Exclusive Licence Elevates Australian Biotech, Filamon, to a Global Role in New Efforts to Tame Cancer
In-licencing FLM-BT2 is the final piece of the puzzle. This is the drug trifecta that we have been searching for”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian clinical-stage drug development company, Filamon Limited, today announced that it has been awarded an exclusive licence to a ground-breaking, experimental anti-cancer drug discovered by a team of Australian university scientists.
— Dr Graham Kelly
The drug, FLM-BT2, joins two other drug candidates (FLM-c2 and FLM-JG1) at Filamon to create a world-first technology platform aimed at blocking the forces that drive cancers to turn from a slow-growing, non-lethal disease into the fast-growing, aggressive disease responsible for an estimated 10 million deaths each year.
Filamon Executive Chairman and CEO, Dr Graham Kelly, said, “After a career spanning 50 years in cancer research, the biggest advance in cancer treatment I have seen is the recent realisation that killing cancer cells is only half the battle. The other half is shutting down the external support coming from surrounding healthy tissue. Doing both is where we are seeing the possibility of real progress being made in turning cancer from lethal to non-lethal.
Filamon has identified what it believes are three of the main drivers of that external growth support and set about finding drugs capable of blocking them. “In-licencing FLM-BT2 is the final piece of the puzzle. This is the drug trifecta that we have been searching for”, said Dr Kelly.
All three drugs are linked by a common purpose in blocking inflammation, a key promoter of tumour growth and spread. Each of them targets different aspects of inflammation, producing a sum total effect designed to restrict cancer cells to a slow-growing, non-lethal state.
FLM-BT2 is a unique compound in having three separate actions:
• first, it blocks tumour invasion and growth by inhibiting key oncogenic enymes (MEK and ERK)
• second, it deprives the cancer of a blood supply by blocking the development of cancer-associated new blood vessels (angiogenesis) with leaky behaviour (vascular permeability)
• third, it increases the ability of the immune system to attack the cancer by blocking the expression of the immune checkpoint protein, PD-1, on T lymphocytes.
FLM-BT2 is currently expected to enter the clinic in 2024.
The other two Filamon drug candidates (FLM-c2, FLM-JG1) are already clinical stage and the subject of planned Phase 1b/2a clinical studies in 2023.
The concept behind FLM-c2, FLM-JG1 and FLM-BT2 is they be used in combination with standard anti-cancer drugs like chemotherapy and immuno-oncology drugs to address both sides of the cancer equation – the cancer cell and its environment.
Filamon believes that this 3-drug strategy will apply to most forms of cancer, but plans to focus its proof-of-concept efforts in the first instance on prostate cancer and melanoma.
