Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 12:16:55 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 12:16:55 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.

There were 195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,747 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1100 Block of 21st Place, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, February 4, 2023, in the 1100 block of 21st Place, Northeast.

 

At approximately 5:04 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male shooting victim, inside of an apartment. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins, of Northeast, DC.

 

On Saturday, February 4, 2023, 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed this offense was domestic in nature.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1100 Block of 21st Place, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.