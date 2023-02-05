Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1100 Block of 21st Place, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, February 4, 2023, in the 1100 block of 21st Place, Northeast.

At approximately 5:04 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male shooting victim, inside of an apartment. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins, of Northeast, DC.

On Saturday, February 4, 2023, 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed this offense was domestic in nature.

