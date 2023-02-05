Submit Release
Waylon Jennings Famous Whoop Heard in Unknown Songwriter's New Recording Called Hank Waylon John

Heard in Robby Turner's steel guitar track from his studio in Nashville, where Robby recorded and produced Goin Down Rockin Waylon's last project.

MURILLO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Saville had Robby Turner, Waylon Jennings last steel guitar player to do a track for the song Hank Waylon John. Recorded in his studio in Nashville, Robby had recorded and produced Goin Down Rockin Waylon's last project in the same studio. When he received the steel guitar track from Robby and dropped it in the recording software something amazing emerged.

This would be the longest writing duration of any song in the catalog, started when Waylon and Johnny Cash were still alive and finished just recently. It's about writing a song with heroes indirectly, creating lyrics from some of the things said and their way of thinking in interviews and basically just knowing what they were all about.

So right after the line in Waylon's verse "If there's a sound inside your head you can bet it's you you're looking for" comes a combination of frequencies forming Waylon's signature "whoop". Not from a root note on Robby's track but an echo almost like a bubble. Along with the combination of the acoustic guitar track, it becomes audible in the form of Waylon's voice and his "whoop".

The interesting thing is, it took a perfect combination of frequencies, what Robby played at that exact time, the other instruments on the recording and basically the format of the song itself to make this happen.

Separate tracks available unchanged from the time they were recorded.

Mark Saville
