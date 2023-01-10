Waylon Jennings Famous Whoop Heard in Unknown Songwriter's New Recording Called Hank Waylon John
Heard in Robby Turner's steel guitar track from his studio in Nashville, where Robby recorded and produced Goin Down Rockin Waylon's last project.MURILLO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "I" Mark Saville had Robby Turner, Waylon Jennings last steel guitar player to do a track for the song Hank Waylon John. Recorded in his studio in Nashville, Robby had recorded and produced Goin Down Rockin Waylon's last project in the same studio. When he received the steel guitar track from Robby and dropped it in the recording software something amazing emerged!
This would be the longest writing duration of any song in the catalog, started when Waylon and Johnny Cash were still alive and finished just recently. It's about writing a song with heroes indirectly, creating lyrics from some of the things said and their way of thinking in interviews and basically just knowing what they were all about.
So right after the line in Waylon's verse "If there's a sound inside your head you can bet it's you you're looking for" comes a combination of frequencies forming Waylon's signature "whoop". Not from a root note on Robby's track but an echo almost like a bubble. Along with the combination of my acoustic guitar track, it becomes audible in the form of Waylon's voice.
The interesting thing is, it took a perfect combination of frequencies, timing, what Robby played at that exact second, what was played on my acoustic while singing and recording the vocal track and basically the format of the song itself to make this happen.
Separate tracks obviously unchanged from the time they were recorded.
The link to the song is at Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/album/5M71FJCupk98vrR1cXYRoK?si=PDY8r2sQS-msXeIyepFoNw
Mark Saville
Mark Saville
+1 807-633-7843
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube