Career Mastered 2023 National Women's Legacy Leadership Award Honoree Announced
Educator, Businesswoman, and Humanitarian Dr. Helene D. Gayle Named National Legacy Leadership Award Honoree.
We’re thrilled to honor remarkable women who make an impactful difference each day while inspiring future generations. Telling her story provides an expansive pathway for the future.””DETROIT, MI, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linwick & Associates announced Dr. Helene D. Gayle as the Career Mastered Magazine’s 2023 Legacy Leadership Award Honoree. Dr. Gayle will be honored during the 9th Annual Career Mastered National Women’s History Leadership in Action Awards Charity Gala on Wednesday, March 9th at The Whitley Hotel in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Gayle, is an American physician who is the president of Spelman College. She formerly served as CEO of the Chicago Community Trust, one of the nation's leading community foundations. Dr. Gayle is an expert on global development, humanitarian, and health issues, she spent 20 years with the Centers for Disease Control, working primarily on HIV/AIDS.
In addition to Dr. Galye’s Award, Leadership in Action Awards will be presented to remarkable women leaders from around the nation, across competitive disciplines and industries. The list of the National Class of 2023 is available at https://www.newswire.com/news/career-mastered-2023-national-womens-history-leadership-awards-21939855
Linwick & Associates, LLC., the parent company of Career Mastered Magazine, in conjunction with its sponsors, will honor the achievements of women who have made a compelling mark on business. Honorees represent powerful women across diverse industries and disciplines. These women leaders are Game Changers who have mastered their work and have learned the necessary steps to move ahead and build successful careers. The honorees are exceptionally strong role models of what a woman can accomplish. “It is a powerful time to be a woman,” says Dr. Lisa J. Wicker, President & CEO Linwick & Associates, and Career Mastered Founder. “This years’ theme is “ IMPACT, I’m Still Standing,” we’re thrilled to honor remarkable women who make an impactful difference each day while inspiring future generations. Telling her story provides an expansive pathway for the future.”
About the Career Mastered Leadership in Action Awards:
The Career Mastered Awards is the leading Women’s History Month Awards honoring today’s women leaders who take charge of their careers and their futures. The Award honors remarkable women who have made a compelling mark on business and are exceptionally strong role models of what a woman can accomplish. Sponsors include Mercedes Benz USA, Walgreens, Lowes Companies Inc, JP Morgan Chase, Amazon, Ally Financial, New York Life Insurance, Fifth Third Bank, Henry Ford Health, The Hartford, Stopit Solutions, Macy’s, Corewell Health, KeepWOL, Minority Executive Search, and Primax Properties.
About Linwick & Associates, LLC:
Linwick & Associates, LLC is a global human resource consulting firm with offices in Metropolitan Detroit and Charlotte, NC. The mission of the company is to create organizational value through people. Its Founder, Dr. Lisa J. Wicker, is internationally recognized as a leader in human resources management with more than 30 years’ experience in organizational dynamics and change management across Fortune 500 Companies and Industries. Additionally, she is the founder and publisher of Career Mastered Magazine & Awards.
