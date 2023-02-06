LAB51, a subsidiary of Adello and Swiss leader in the Metaverse world, hosted its invitation-only event
LAB51, a subsidiary of Adello and Swiss leader in the Metaverse world, recently hosted an exclusive event on the new trends and opportunities of the Metaverse.ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAB51, a subsidiary of Adello and Swiss leader in the Metaverse world, recently hosted an exclusive invite-only event on the new trends and opportunities of the Metaverse. Over 35 attendees gathered for the insightful event, led by Mark Forster, the founder of LAB51 and chairman of the IAB Switzerland Metaverse Focus Group.
During his presentation, Forster showcased the technologies driving the metaverse and explained that we are just at the beginning of a development that is growing faster than the Internet did in the 1990s. Despite the recent controversies surrounding cryptocurrencies, the future of the metaverse is looking bright.
Forster also outlined ten key topics that will shape the future of the metaverse, including Avatars, Virtual Reality, NFTs, AI, and Synthetic Media. He explained that these advancements will lead to "Augmented Humans," people who can understand and utilize AI to be more productive and creative in their work. This will revolutionize not just individuals but entire industries and companies.
Using virtual sneakers as an example, Forster demonstrated the difference between virtual and physical goods and why consumers are willing to spend thousands of dollars on digital NFT sneakers. He concluded his talk by saying that the big technology companies of today need to adapt to the changing landscape of digital worlds and that the opportunities for companies and agencies are just as vast as they were in the 90s with the emergence of the Internet or in the mid-2000s with the advent of mobile.
At the end of the presentation, Forster gave a free NFT to all attendees as a symbol of their journey into the metaverse. The talk was followed by an Apéro and networking party with the members of the expert group, where Martin Radelfinger, President of IAB Switzerland, welcomed the attendees and emphasized the importance of such events and the role of the expert group in educating and showcasing the concrete possibilities of the metaverse.
