Innovative Mobile Ads for NFTs

About

Adello harnesses the power of real-time analytics to generate maximum ROI for mobile marketing. Rated among the top 16 in Big Data worldwide by global market research agency Technavio, Adello's self-learning technology is protected by various patents and has earned nearly 20 awards. Since 2022, the company has been refocusing on emerging Metaverse technologies Blockchain, Gaming, Crypto/NFT. Its satisfied customers include hundreds of the world's leading brands and agencies such as BMW, Clear Channel, GroupM, McDonald's, SBB, and UBS. Adello operates offices in Europe, Asia, and North America. Also, Adello is a Swisscom Ventures portfolio company.

http://www.adello.com