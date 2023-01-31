Innovative Mobile Ads for NFTs
This is a game-changer for the NFT market and mobile advertising as a whole. Web3 is the future of mobile advertising and we are thrilled to be leading the way with this revolutionary new creative.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adello, a leading mobile advertising platform, announced the launch of “NFT-Live”, a built-for-NFT (Non-Fungible Token) advertising format. The interactive 3D model allows mobile users to explore and engage with NFT’s in a new and exciting way, and then brings them directly to the selected NFT marketplace to complete the purchase.
— Anna Pak, Head of Marketing at Adello
The new creative is designed to provide a seamless and immersive experience for mobile users, allowing them to interact with NFTs in a way that has never been possible before. The 3D model is fully rendered and animated and can be explored from all angles. This allows users to fully appreciate the unique qualities of each NFT and make an informed decision about their purchase.
"This is a game-changer for the NFT market and mobile advertising as a whole. Our new interactive 3D model “NFT-Live” allows mobile users to fully experience and engage with NFTs in a way that was not possible before. Web3 is the future of mobile advertising and we are thrilled to be leading the way with this revolutionary new creative," said Anna Pak, Head of Marketing at Adello.
The new mobile ads creative for NFTs is available now on the Adello platform.
|About Adello|
Adello, a leading Swiss/US AdTech provider, leverages real-time human behavior analytics with fully automated, self-learning technology for maximum mobile marketing ROI. Global market research agency Technavio ranks Adello’s technology, which is protected by various patents and has won more than 20 awards, among the Top 16 in Big Data worldwide.
Its satisfied customers include hundreds of the world's leading brands and agencies, such as BMW, Clear Channel, GroupM, McDonald's, SBB and UBS. Adello operates offices in Europe, Asia, and North America. Adello is a Swisscom Ventures portfolio company.
In parallel to AI in mobile advertising, the company has been focusing on Metaverse projects using technologies such as Blockchain, Unreal Engine 5, Crypto/NFT under the name “LAB51 Inc”.
For more information, visit Adello https://adello.com/managed-service/ and LAB51 Inc https://www.lab51.io/
|Contact|
For more information about Adello and the new mobile ad creative for NFTs, contact us via sales@adello.com
For partnership, contact us via marketing@adello.com
Learn more about the Metaverse from LAB51 Inc experts https://www.lab51.io/#Contact
Get access to other Adello Magazine editions via https://adello.com/adello-magazine-2022/
Anna Pak
Adello Group AG
Marketing@adello.com