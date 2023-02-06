Derek Vickers, Vicktory Real Estate Group in Tallahassee Florida, Piloting Mentee Program For Real Estate Entrepreneurs
Derek Vickers, owner of Vicktory Real Estate and operator of over 2000+ units of affordable housing, is starting his mentorship program for interested members.TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vicktory Real Estate Group owner and operator, Derek Vickers, is piloting is first round of a Mentee/Mentorship Program that is designed to educate and inform new real estate, affordable housing and mobile home park operators everything they need to be successful. Through owning and operating over 2,000 units of Mobile Home Parks and affordable housing communities, Derek and his team have been able to take their lessons and experiences and put them into a truly impactful and revolutionary mentorship program.
To register for the Vicktory Real Estate Group's initial launch of their mentorship program, please sign up via our contact form on our website and one of our staff will be able to provide further information.
About Derek Vickers and Vicktory Real Estate Group:
VRG owns and operates just under 2000 lots and growing in the Southeastern United states. Our focus is in and around major MSAs. We believe that we can achieve long-term growth in these high growth areas. Also, these areas are where the most affordable housing problems lie and therefore, we can affect that on a larger scale. Since our inception we have brought online 600 plus affordable housing units that would have been demolished.
We stand for equal and affordable housing for all. We know there is an affordable housing crisis in America. Our goal is to assist in adding more affordable housing in areas and bringing up properties that have been neglected for years and bringing them back to life. The average apartment rent in America has skyrocketed over the years and especially since 2020. It is difficult for Real Estate Developers to make sense of developing affordable housing and therefore all you see being built is new Class A multifamily with 2000-3000 rents. This is a great thing, but it also leaves families in lower income brackets struggling to find places to live. VRG wants to help solve this problem.
